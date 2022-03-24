We thought it would be fun to highlight some of the athletes who stood out to us in ways that may not have appeared on a score sheet. Each of our selections will be a bit biased on the teams we spent the most time covering.
Reporter/Photographer: Ari Beauregard
Ari's Picks: This winter I covered BFA boys and girls hockey, BFA boys and girls basketball, Fairfax boys and girls basketball, MVU boys and girls hockey, and MVU girls basketball. However, I have covered the entirety of the past two seasons for Bobwhites and Comets hockey, and I can’t say the same for the other teams. Since those two teams are the ones I know the best, and hockey is the sport I know the best, that is where the majority of my picks come from.
Most Impactful Freshmen: Gavin Clark and Holley MacLellan
For the boys I’m going with Gavin Clark. Playing on a pair with senior Gavin Fraties, Clark proved to be a reliable defenseman for the Bobwhites. With BFA graduating three seniors on the backend, I’d expect Clark to play a big role for them going forward.
For the girls it’s Holley MacLellan. Jumping on to the top line for MVU, MacLellan had an immediate impact on a very young Thunderbirds team. With Katie Campbell, Caitlin Fortin, and Emily Fournier behind the bench and the skill the underclassmen have shown already, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the program making some noise in D2 over the coming seasons.
Biggest Personality: Justin Brown and Ayla Shea
If you need a hype man, look no further than Justin Brown. Brown seems to exude energy- whether it’s his personal achievements on the court, the play of his peers, or from the bench- it doesn’t matter, he’s just a guy that knows how to get his team going.
For the girls this was a tough decision. The team was an easy pick, as the Comets are a team full of big personalities. The names that immediately came to mind were Sophie Zemianek, Ayla Shea, Molly Smith, Caroline Bliss, Jodie Gratton...the list goes on and on. I needed a tie breaker so I asked myself: who has that personality shine through even while they're playing the game? Look no further than Ayla Shea. To sum it up; Shea is a grumpy hockey player when on the ice. Sometimes that results in penalties, but she has a competitive edge to her game that is always entertaining to watch. If you’ve ever seen her play, you’ll know what I mean when I say you’d be hard pressed to miss her presence whether she’s on the ice or a field. Shea is perhaps the loudest and most vocal person on whatever team she plays for.
Most Impactful Defensive Athlete: Gavin Fraites and Rachel Needleman
Gavin Fraties. It’s a rarity if you ever catch Fraties out of position, and he’s got a good stick to go along with a willingness to block shots in his own end. Fraties is strong on the offensive side of the puck as well, but won’t take a chance that puts his team in a vulnerable position. He’s a punisher too; I’m sure if you asked Fraties what his favorite part of playing hockey is, undoubtedly the response would be delivering a big hit.
Rachel Needleman possesses a lot of the same qualities as Fraties; good positioning, a great stick, good gap control, and a willingness to block shots. Where Needleman shined the most for me was controlling the offensive blueline. Her timing on when to pinch and when to back off disrupted the opposition's breakouts all season, and she makes smart decisions on whether to shoot or pass off to a teammate when controlling the puck from the point. She was often paired with Sophie Zemianek, and her stay at home style allowed Zemianek the freedom to take chances in the offensive zone.
Most Improved: Liam Wood and Rowan Howrigan
Liam Wood stepped up to fill a gap left by former Bobwhites captain Christian Vallee and centered a line between wingers Sean Beauregard and Aiden Savoy. The trio became the Bobwhites’ most offensively productive line this past season, and Wood’s role in that is undeniable. Wood became one of the Bobwhites’ top contributors in the playoffs with five points (2G, 3A) in two games, and I think you can expect to see him become one of the leaders for BFA next season.
Rowan Howrigan earned an ‘A’ on her jersey this season and for good reason. The junior took significant strides by scoring not only her first varsity goal but also accrued 11 points from the blueline, nearly doubling her career point totals. Coming from a family of excellent hockey players, it’s no surprise that Howrigan has become a core piece of a dominant Comets team.
Heart and Hustle: Matt Merrill and Maddie Montagne
No one outworks Matt Merrill. He more often than not wins puck battles through force of sheer willpower and his work ethic makes his teammates around him better. Whether it’s on or off the ice, Merrill’s dedication to hockey made him a no-brainer for this pick. There’s a reason he sported an ‘A’ on his jersey as a junior and became the captain of the Bobwhites this past season.
Maddie Montagne started the season for the Comets in a limited role and only saw a few minutes of ice time a night. Undeterred, and with a determined effort, Montagne continually made the most of her opportunities and slowly moved up the lineup game after game until she earned a regular shift for BFA. She’s one of those players that’s relentless in her pursuit of the puck and wears her heart on her sleeve with every shift.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.