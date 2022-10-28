When you've got a younger sister who loves to photograph and comes out to support your team, everybody wins! Adi Chagnon, a student at Berkshire Elementary School, has photographed most of her sister Mikayla's games this fall, including the recent D4 playoff game against Craftsbury. Adi sent us these photos, and we thought they'd be a great way to celebrate the day of the Richford Rockets' second home playoff game!
Do you want the game details? The Rockets will host Mount St. Joseph at 3 p.m. at Richford Elementary School on Friday, Oct. 28.
