St. Albans Babe Ruth is currently accepting registrations for the 2021 Season. Players aged 13-15 prior to May 1st, 2022 and 12 year old players no longer eligible for Little League are encouraged to participate. Registration fees are $125 per player, which includes uniform hat and shirt. Registration deadline is May 6th, 2022.
Please contact Chris Smith at 802-735-5784 or stababeruth@gmail.com for registration forms and more information.
