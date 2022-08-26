Photographer and soccer mom, Kristy Porter, captured these images from the BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites' scrimmage against Rice High School on Thursday, August 25. It's fun to see athletes back in action, don't you think?
Are you ready for fall sports? Enjoy this gallery of the BFA St. Albans Bobwhites scrimmage against Rice
written by Ruthie Laroche Published on
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger.
