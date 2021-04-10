Post 01 Legion Baseball: For the 2021 Senior American Legion season, players born on or after January 1, 2002 – including previously- rostered high school graduates – are eligible to compete.
St. Albans Babe Ruth is currently accepting registrations for the 2021 Season. Players aged 13-15 prior to May 1st, 2021 and 12 year old players no longer eligible for Little League are encouraged to participate.
Green Mountain Futbol Club (GMFC) is based in and around the town of Enosburg Falls, Vermont and is available to all Franklin County soccer players. This summer we are offering soccer development for boys and girls age 4 - 18. Players Pre K - Grade 8 will play Wednesday evenings, and High School players will play Tuesday/Thursday evenings. This is an "In-House" development program, travel outside the Enosburg area is not required. At this time we anticipate the use of the Enosburg Recreation Field. We plan on starting the program June 22. GMFC will follow current Covid Restriction Guidelines as mandated by the Vermont Department of Health.
...National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message...
...Please check with state and local authorities regarding
guidelines for allowed activities...
* Very warm air temperatures in the mid to upper 70s are expected
today. This may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the
cold water temperatures which are currently only in the lower 40s
across Lake Champlain, and in the upper 30s to lower 40s in the
regions smaller lakes and rivers.
* Cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone
immersed in the water. According to the US Coast Guard, when the
water temperatures are below 50 degrees, the chance of immediate
incapacitation due to cold shock is extremely high. Anyone on small
boats, canoes or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating this
weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this threat. Paddle smart
from the start and always wear your life jacket!
