FCTeam.jpg

The 2017 American Legion State Champions--Franklin County Post 01.

 Adam Laroche

Post 01 Legion Baseball: For the 2021 Senior American Legion season, players born on or after January 1, 2002 – including previously- rostered high school graduates – are eligible to compete. 

Isaac Gratton

Isaac Gratton throws a pitch during the 2020 Babe Ruth season. 

St. Albans Babe Ruth is currently accepting registrations for the 2021 Season. Players aged 13-15 prior to May 1st, 2021 and 12 year old players no longer eligible for Little League are encouraged to participate. 

Green mountain futbol club

Members of the 2019 Green Mountain Futbol Club pose for a team photo. 

Green Mountain Futbol Club (GMFC) is based in and around the town of Enosburg Falls, Vermont and is available to all Franklin County soccer players. This summer we are offering soccer development for boys and girls age 4 - 18. Players Pre K - Grade 8 will play Wednesday evenings, and High School players will play Tuesday/Thursday evenings. This is an "In-House" development program, travel outside the Enosburg area is not required. At this time we anticipate the use of the Enosburg Recreation Field. We plan on starting the program June 22. GMFC will follow current Covid Restriction Guidelines as mandated by the Vermont Department of Health.

