Alex Archambault, a 2019 grad of BFA St. Albans, has spent the last year crafting handmade, customized baseball bats, something he might never have tried if he didn't have some extra time on his hands during the Covid pandemic.
How long have you been making baseball bats? "I made my first bat in June of 2019; we couldn't play our baseball season, which was kind of disappointing. So, I wanted to find a way to stay with the baseball spirit and keep it going."
How did you get started? "My grandfather (Richard Archambault) had a lathe he wasn't using anymore, and he said I could use it. I learned a lot just working with the tools and from watching YouTube videos."
Was there anything that surprised you about the process? "How quick I've gotten at turning a bat. It used to take me two hours; I can now have paint on in an hour."
Can you walk us through the process? "I order 37-inch billets and cut them to 35 inches to fit the lathe. I make sure they spin straight and true to the center and then define my ends, 33, 32, 34, whatever the bat should be.
"I take the sander and spin the bat on the lathe with 80, 150, and 220 grit paper to get it nice to smooth. I take it off the lathe and use my chop saw to cut the end off.
"After I hang it, paint it or stain it, do the custom stuff, and clear coat over it; then I will cut the other end off on the knob and engrave it if someone wants engraving."
How many bats have you made, and how do people like them? "I've made 50, and about 30 of them have seen a ball. Everyone loves the way they swing and the pop they have."
Do you have a favorite bat you've made? "I really like the burned look. I take a torch to it, and it brings out the grain of the wood nicely."
Do you enjoy the reaction when someone gets their bat? "I've had the opportunity to hand-deliver every bat I've made, and there's a feeling of satisfaction when I see people's reactions."
Did you play baseball when you were young? "My parents said I had a bat in my hand since I was little. I played Little League and went up through high school; hopefully, next year, I can play club in college at Clarkson University."
What do you love about the game? "Baseball is simple but also very hard to understand; it's a lot more mental than physical, which is very interesting to me and keeps me in it. Every swing, every pitch, could be coming to you, and you better be ready."
Do you have any memories that stand out from your years playing? "My junior year of high school, we were the 15 seed playing the two seed, Burr & Burton, and we ended up beating them; that was a great game.
"My father coached me when I was in Little League, and my uncle Kevin Archambault and my cousin Ethan lived in Enosburg. We would play each other every season, and the rivalry we had--nothing could compare to that."
Thank yous: "I'd like to thank my grandfather, Richard Archambault, for the lathe and tools, and my family and friends, including my parents Stephen and Jessica and my grandmother Doris Archambault, for all the support through this journey. I'd also like to thank everyone who's bought a bat from me and put my name out there."
What does a bat cost? Archambault bats cost $70 for the basic bat; customization is extra.
