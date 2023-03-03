ST. ALBANS - Anthony Matas fulfilled a life-long dream at the 2023 Vermont State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Vergennes Union High School.
Matas, a junior who resides in St. Albans but attends Essex High School, was ranked first in the 152-pound weight class, which was the largest class competing in the tournament with 18 wrestlers.
Matas started the tournament on Friday, Feb. 24, with a quick first-period pin against Tiegen Buskey from Vergennes and an 18-1 Tech-Fall against Wesley Husk of Mount Abraham.
On Saturday, Matas faced Spencer Boucher of Mount Anthony in the semifinals, earning a 9-3 decision. He won the tournament by dominating Otter Valley’s Tucker Babcock with a Major decision of 11-1. Anthony will compete in the New England Wrestling Championship in Providence, RI, on March 3 and 4.
Q&A with Anthony Matas
Were you familiar with your opponents at the state championship? I'd wrestled all four of my opponents before. I'd wrestled against Tucker Babcock, who I beat in the final, twice in the season. I was the one seed, and he was the three seed. He beat the two seed by one point in the semifinal; I wasn't sure which of those guys would end up in the final.
What was it like to secure the win after losing in the final in your sophomore year? Ever since last year, I've been working out for this championship. In the fall, I did all these open matches and tournaments to prepare. Once the season started, it was two hours every day working out, and I'd run or go to the gym on my own. It felt good to see all that pay off. When I was younger I set a goal to be a state champ, and when I won, I think I smiled until I went to bed. We had three state championships in Essex this year, so it was really cool to have three other guys experience the same feeling.
What part of your training do you think contributed to the win? Doing all the extra work definitely helped. I practiced with the guy who won states at the 145-pound weight. We'd push each other every day, and it worked out.
What did your coaches do to help prepare you for the season? My head coach Ira Isham and our assistant coaches Chris Howard and Blaine Isham are always pushing me. Coach Howard comes in and wrestles with us, and Blaine went with me to a few tournaments and coached me. Ira helps me in the practice room every day.
Have your parents supported you through the process? My parents' (Jimmy and Nancy) support was really fantastic. After last year, when I lost in the final, they kept it positive, and that really helped. Even when I lost matches early in the season this year, they were so supportive, and they were really happy for this win; it was good to share this feeling with them.
What are your goals for New Englands? I'd like to win a couple of matches. There are multiple people from out of state that I've lost to, and I'd like to wrestle with them and avenge some of my losses. The ultimate goal is to place.
What do you do on the mental side of the sport to prepare for a match? I bring the same mindset to every match: I go with confidence, believing in myself, and remembering there's nothing you're not capable of, and if you make a final you deserve to be there, so go in with confidence. I try not to think too much and to have fun. I know what I'm capable of, I know every match will be a battle, and I'll go there ready for war.
