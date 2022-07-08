SWANTON - Anthony Labor’s name has been synonymous with football coverage in Franklin County for decades. He’s reported for both local papers and served as a commentator for Friday Night Lights at Collins Perely through Northwest Access. This fall, Labor will head the Missisquoi Valley Union High School varsity football team as the newly appointed head coach..
Q&A with Anthony Labor
What are your top three goals for 2022, and how are you planning to reach them? I would like our numbers to continue to grow; that's a big key to success for any program. Our summer sessions help athletes get a sense of what football is about and an idea of what a practice might look like without completely diving into preseason; that can help them decide if this is the sport for them. We’re also starting a middle school program at MVU next year. They’ll be playing in a padded flag league, which basically does everything except tackle. It's still full blocking and other fundamentals without taking the ball carrier to the ground. That will help us introduce the game to younger players and get them experience before they get to the high school level. We have had a few eighth graders who’ve been coming to the summer sessions and their hard work will help set a solid foundation for the middle school team.
I want the players to continue to work and improve every day. Whether they’re a senior who’s played for four years or a freshman just starting out, I want them to be better than they were the day before. And that starts with us as coaches making sure we’re teaching at a level where the team gets better as a whole together. Wins would be nice, but we know that if our guys work hard every day and continue to improve, everything else will follow suit. We’ve had a solid core of players at our summer sessions already, and the hard work they’re putting in will help the team as a whole come the fall.
I also want to continue to build the program's relationship with the community and see support for the program throughout the season and on game days. It just adds to the players' experience seeing the sidelines filled with fans and hearing their chants on Saturday afternoons.
What inspired you to apply for this position? After being a volunteer coach last year and working with the backfield and defensive line, I was ready to take over as offensive coordinator working under Chad Cioffi, so I already had the mindset of coming in and taking over more responsibility this season. I’ve always thought about being a head coach at the high school level at some point, so when I found out this position was opening up, I thought this was a good spot for me, especially being here last year to provide some consistency for the program and the players. We have a fairly young team this year so I thought it would also be a good place for the players and for me to grow and improve every day.
What qualities have you seen in the MVU athletes that will help the program succeed? The excitement that I’ve seen from the players just at an informational meeting showed how much they want this program to succeed, and we’ve seen that already in the numbers that are coming to the summer sessions; they’ve also been recruiting other players at both the varsity level and the middle school level, which is encouraging. Their ability to adjust to any situation, particularly last year, has been impressive in coaching them the past couple of years. Last year, we had a number of running backs who switched to the offensive line after preseason because we had a need there. This year we have already switched some other positions around, so it's been great to see their willingness to do whatever is best for the team.
Player reactions
Hayden Richardson
What have you enjoyed most about the summer workouts/practices with Coach Anthony? I look forward to the intensity and drive Coach Labor brings to MVU football.
What are you looking forward to the most about the upcoming 2022 football season? What I am looking forward to most about the upcoming 2022 football season is all the new faces that want to help put MVU Football on the map “DJB #52”.
What does it mean to you to have football offered at MVU? To me, football being offered at MVU is really important because when we’re on a team together we aren’t just friends we’re family, and family is really important not just to me but, everyone on the team.
Brayden Sibley
What have you enjoyed about playing football? The community. We have a great community. I enjoy playing with the guys, and many people in Swanton support us, whether it’s coming to games or buying Gold Cards.
What are you looking forward to about playing for Coach Labor? I’m looking forward to how he observed the program last year and is making changes-like starting practice earlier in the summer. He’s setting things up for the future so we’ll be a better program.
What do you think about the establishment of a youth program at MVU? I think we’re training the young people so we’ll have a better and longer lasting program for the future.
What to know: MVU Football is hosting a golf tournament on Friday July 22 to raise money for the program. Anyone interested can follow MVU Football on Facebook for more details. Anyone interested in joining the middle school team can sign up at www.mvuathletics.org
Check out the MVU Football Facebook page for more information.
