FRANKLIN - Annie Ploof closed her second season with the University of Vermont Club Equestrian Team at the Intercollegiate Horse Shows National Championship in Lexington, KY, on May 6. The opportunity to ride in what is considered the Horse Capital of the World was a dream come true for the Franklin, VT, native.
Q&A with Annie Ploof
Where was the IHSA National Championship held? We competed at the Kentucky Horse Park, which was amazing. The horse park is legendary. Kentucky, specifically Lexington, is the horse capital of the United States, and riding in Kentucky was on my equestrian bucket list.
The park is massive; it took about 20 minutes to drive across the park. There was a cross country course where the Rolex is held, which is a three-day event with cross country, dressage, and jumping. There were several indoor rings and at least 10 outdoor rings and beautiful statues and water features.
We were lucky enough to get there the day before and explore the park and visit some museums. I went with my mom (Jennifer), grandmother (Collette Ploof), coach Madeleine Austin, and team captains, Addie Robinson and Megan Bolton.
In what discipline did you ride? I rode in the introductory class, and we walk and trot at that level. I rode a horse that was already there named Phin. I was nervous, but he was very calm, which helped. You have about five minutes to get to know the horse before you head out into the arena.
What stood out about this year's competition? This competition had 16 riders, which was bigger than my usual shows. We all entered the arena simultaneously, so I had to ride longer with a larger group than I usually would. I rode as an individual this year, and I was a little less nervous because the team wasn't counting on my points. I didn't win a ribbon this year, but I was happy to be there and ride. My goal for the season was to make it to Nationals and ride in Kentucky.
How did you qualify for Nationals this spring? Last season, I was close to pointing out of my division, which means I was able to move up a level and qualify for Regionals as an individual. I qualified for Regionals in the second show of the 2023 season and placed second at Regionals in April.
What was different for you competing in your second season? I think I had a harder time showing this year because I had higher expectations for myself than I did last year, and I was harder on myself. Moving up a level also meant the competition was stiffer, and I held myself to a higher standard. I got the hang of it by the end of the season, and my teammates helped me switch from introductory to novice. It's different, too, being a sophomore and being able to help the freshman. The team is like one big family, and we love each other very much. My team threw me a surprise party the night before I left for Nationals; it was really sweet to have their support. One of my teammates who graduated last year and qualified as an individual drove from Ohio to watch me. It meant a lot to have her there. The judging is a lot harder in the individual classes, so she was able to help me prepare on the mental side with what to expect.
Thank yous: I want to thank my mom and grandmother for coming with me. I was nervous on the plane ride down, and it was nice to have them there. I want to thank my teammates who also came with me; having them there with me was great.
