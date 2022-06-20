FRANKLIN - Annie Ploof and the University of Vermont Equestrian Team competed in the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association National Championship in Harrisburg, PA, from May 4 and returned on May 8, and while the trip may have lasted four days, the memories will no doubt last a lifetime.
The team qualified for the IHSA Nationals after finishing second at the IHSA Regionals in Massachusetts in the spring of 2022.
Q&A with Annie Ploof
What was it like competing at the IHSA Nationals for the first time? We were one of 16 teams from around the country, and we placed seventh overall. We had one girl as an individual. We rode on different days as a team, with most of us riding on Friday. There were eight classes, and each class depending on placement, got different points. Riders placed up to tenth place.
What can you tell us about your ride? I rode in one event and placed fourth. I ride in the introductory level, so my class is generally easy. It didn't start as planned, but we pulled ourselves together in the end, and we ended up doing alright. I was so nervous; I was riding on autopilot.
What was it like riding the horses at Nationals? It was a great experience to ride such a high-caliber horse. I've never ridden a horse that costs half as much as those horses. The horses were in great shape, looked like they loved their job, were athletic and knew what they had to do. Most of the horses used to be professionals who belonged to people who competed as registered professionals and competed at big horse shows. It was amazing to be around them and watch them all.
Of what did your ride comprise? I ride in a walk-trot class. We begin in a walk, and then the judges ask you to trot and do things like a posting trot, where you rise with the horse's outside leg and sit with the inside leg. It's a one-two beat. Sometimes they'll ask us to sit the trot, where you sit all the beats. They will ask for our two-point or jumping position where you're close to the saddle, but your weight is supported in the stirrups rather than sitting down.
What was your impression of Nationals as a whole? It was very eye-opening. It was crazy to see that even people competing on expensive horses from other universities didn't necessarily place the best. We're a smaller funded team compared to some of the others, but we still beat some of the bigger schools with larger teams and more expensive horses. We're fortunate at UVM that we have a great equestrian team and a school that offers a great education, even though we don't have the same amount of funding.
What did you like about the event location? The Pennsylvania Farm Complex was the biggest arena I've ever seen; I'd never seen arenas and barns of that size before. The competition was indoors, and there were huge bleachers, concession stands, tack shops, and trailers selling horse items. For most of our local shows, the announcers sit in the back of a pickup truck close to the ring, so it was nice to go somewhere professional.
How did you get there? We took three cars down. Everyone was super excited. We had four seniors riding, and this was their first Nationals. They were so happy to make it their senior year, especially after missing two opportunities due to COVID.
What are your takeaways from the first year on the team? The team bond we had is something I'll take with me. I've been on a lot of teams, but none of the teams have been like this one. I'm very glad to have the experience of competing for yourself and everyone else. We compete as a team, so every team member matters. I ride at the lowest level, but my points are just as important as those of the girl who rides at the highest level. It's a very unique experience; I've always been on teams where the best players play, but with this team, you'll always get your chance, and you still matter.
What did you think of the club experience? I loved my experience with club sports this year. I think club sports are a great way for people who play sports to do what they love at the collegiate level. Not everyone can play D1, so club sports provide a great way to do what you love. I think it's also easier to strike a balance between school work and sports on a club team. At the college level, your club team practices and is just as competitive as a regular sports team. You also have so much fun; there's not the pressure of a D1 team. You can enjoy the experience for what it is.
UVM coach Madeleine Austin: Few riders ever make it to IHSA Nationals. It's a testament to the tenacity of all of the UVM team riders that they were able to qualify. Annie's a determined and focused competitor, and the judges rewarded her with a fabulous fourth-place finish. Along with the excellent placings of her team members, this resulted in the UVM equestrian team finishing seventh in the country. We are all very proud!
