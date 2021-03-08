SUPERIOR, WI — Vermont runners are making their mark on the nation this winter. Elle Purrier is breaking records and working toward a spot on the Olympic team. In the collegiate realm, Anna Brueckner of Swanton has been breaking records for Crown College.
UMAC Champion: Brueckner won the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Champion in the 400, and she was named All-Conference in the 200 and 400-meter on Saturday, February 27.
Bill Braunger, Crown College Storms' indoor track and field coach, spoke of Brueckner's four championship meet races.
- 4 X 200: "I talked to Anna before the race and told her she would have to decide if she could catch the person in front of her. I wanted her to be able to compete in her other events. We were in second, and she maintained that which was smart," said Braunger.
- 400 meter: "Anna was the one seed, and she ran a 62, which was first place, a PR, and a school record."
- 200 meter: "Anna ran a 28.34 (school record), and the winner ran a 28.03. Anna was in the outside lane. The advantage of the outside is that the curves are more gradual, and you can stride out; the disadvantage is that you have no one to chase."
- 4x400: Crown was disqualified on a technicality but would have finished second.
Team standpoint: "We finished fourth in the seven-team conference, which is the best we've had in the six years we've had track at Crown. There's no coincidence that happened when Anna arrived on campus."
Brueckner's previous records: Earlier this winter, Brueckner broke records in the 400-meter dash: 63.5 seconds and the 200-meter dash: 28.68 seconds.
