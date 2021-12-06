SWANTON/MINNESOTA - Anna Brueckner finished her sophomore season at Crown College in the NCCAA National meet in Joplin, MO, placing seventh overall with a PR of 20:20 in the 5K race (43 seconds off her best collegiate time). Her finish left her just two places short of an All-American recognition.
Q&A with Anna Brueckner
What did you enjoy about the experience at Nationals? I was able to PR my 5K for the first time since high school, and I had several teammates who also PR'd. It was a hilly course, so we were a little surprised. We must have peaked at the right time, and it's always good when that happens.
What other meets stood out to you this season? The conference Championship was a lot of fun. I wasn't sure how much time I had left, but I heard someone shout that we had 800 meters left. A teammate called out to say I was a 400 runner, and I sprinted. I passed several runners and finished ninth. I haven't always had a sprint, so that's a big improvement for me this year. My ninth place gave me a second-team all-conference.
What stood out to you in your second year of college running? We had a lot more people on the team, which meant we had more people to run with. It was different with a full season, and your body does get tired. We had a lot of meets, and I'm a competitor, so this really helped me a lot.
What strategies did you use to manage a full season? I was thinking about trying my best and running for God. I also thought about the upcoming track season, which is my favorite. We have a really good track team, and we started practicing right after Nationals. Since I'd PR'd in cross country, I knew my endurance would be good.
Are you looking forward to your sister Ruth joining you next year? It was fun to be on the relay teams Ruth in high school. I'm looking forward to practicing with her and pushing one another; we're already talking about running the relay together.
What has it been like fulfilling this goal of running in college? I was grateful to have a track season last year (some didn't). I'm looking forward to track and field--indoor and out. This year, the meets will be much bigger for indoor, even possibly with some D1 teams. It's exciting to run against those schools and have them push us.
What does it mean to have the support of your family? This year, I think friends and family will be able to watch me run indoors. My grandparents were able to come and watch one of my meets this year. And my parents, sisters, and brothers always check in when I run, and I appreciate that.
