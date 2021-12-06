Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern, central and southern Vermont and northern New York. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Downing of tree limbs will be possible and isolated to scattered power outages should be expected. Gusty winds could blow around and damage holiday decorations and other unsecured objects. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty southwest winds will continue to strengthen through the morning and afternoon hours. A cold front will move through the North Country this afternoon and a brief period of wind gusts of 50 mph or stronger will be possible ahead of and just behind the cold front. Winds will shift to the west and northwest this evening with gusts in the 35 to 50 mph range continuing into Tuesday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&