St. Albans Babe Ruth got the win against Enosburg last night, but we're not sure by what margin. It was a classic summer baseball game--a little wind, some fleeting sun, and no scoreboard. If you're the parent (or have been the parent) of a summer ball player, you know the drill. I can remember lining up sticks and rocks on the sideline when my boys played. I think I had sticks to mark the change of innings and rocks to mark the runs. I know, if I'd remembered a pencil and paper every game, I'd have been way ahead of the game. But any baseball or softball parent will know that there's plenty of stuff to remember--water, snacks, the necessary bag chair, an extra jacket. Who has time to remember a pencil?
I hope all the summer ball kids have a great weekend and enjoy the opportunity to take part in America's favorite pass time!
