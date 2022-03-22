Amanda Conger, a graduate and standout hockey player for Missisquoi Valley Union High School and the St. Anselm College women's hockey team, was selected as head coach of the Girls' Austin Conference Team for the 2022 Rotary All-Star Classic. The Rotary All-Star Hockey Classic highlights outstanding seniors from Vermont's hockey programs. Conger served as an assistant to the U32 Raiders girls' hockey team during the 2021-22 season.
What stands out to you about coaching a team? When I'm on the ice as a coach, I can read the ice better than I could as a player.
What was your experience coaching the Austin Team? It's a great honor to play in this game; all the girls had a ball in the locker room and were excited and grateful to be there. These girls play against each other all year long, but they were right there supporting one another and cheering from the bench. It was really cool.
Did anything surprise you from a coaching perspective? I was really shocked at how even the teams were. It was a back and forth battle all game. We won 1-0 after Sophie Zemianek (BFA St. Albans) scored with 40 seconds left in the third period. The puck was in their zone with a minute left, and we'd just come off a power play. Sophie took about 10 shots on the net. When she got it in, the girls celebrated like it was a state championship game. She put the team on her back in those last minutes. I had to pick a Most Valuable Player, and I'd already decided to choose Sophie midway through the game. When she scored that goal, I knew I'd picked the right player.
Are there any other players you'd like to mention? Both of our goalies were juniors did a wonderful job. Olivia Dallamura (Burlington/Colchester) and Grace Ferguson (CVU). Grace Bazin (Hartford) had some great defensive plays. Two of the girls I coached with U32, Morgan Ribolini and Allie Gutherie, were on the team, and it was fun to play with them.
Did you come with a game strategy? I didn't put a lot of strategies or systems in place. I wanted it to be fun for the girls; it was the last structured game as an athlete for some of them. I didn't want to take away from the love of the game; I wanted them to enjoy it.
What were you looking forward to about coaching this team? I thought it was such an honor and privilege to be chosen to coach such a talented group of young women. It was awesome to see girls from different divisions and schools come together for the game, and it's a way to give back to the girls--to show them that even if your playing career comes to a close, there are ways to stay with the game and to give back to others. It's just a different role.
What was the transition from athlete to coach like for you? You don't get prepared to stop identifying as an athlete when you graduate. After college, I missed not having that routine and not identifying as an athlete. Coming back to coach has given me a good sense of purpose.
As a woman, what do you enjoy about coaching girls' teams? I think it's great for women's teams to have a female on the ice with them, and that doesn't take away from men coaching women's teams. We have awesome coaches at U32, and I was very grateful to join them. I think there's a lot of value when a woman athlete can give back to the athletic community. It allows younger female athletes to know that their voices can be heard at all stages of life. Your love for the game doesn't have to end when you finish high school. I think the presence of a woman brings relatability and is refreshing for the girls.
