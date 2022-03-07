There's nothing like the day of a title game! And who comes up with the 8 or 8:30 pm start times for these games, anyway? Do they know how long it takes to get to 8:30 pm and how slowly the work day passes as you stare at the clock....counting down the hours until game-time?
Comet families and athletes, I'm SO looking forward to sharing this game with you tonight, and I want you to know I totally get it! I remember waiting with so much expectation before each title game when my kids played. I remember talking to other moms during those times, and we all felt the same--it was so hard to wait!
I hope each one of you has every opportunity to cherish this day! Senior parents--this is it! Take all the 'mental images' you can, get the phone photos, come over to the Messenger tomorrow and save every picture you want! It's like every other big day--it comes and goes so fast, and at the end you want to live it again!
Parents of kids with seasons left to play, oh....sit back and enjoy your kid and soak in the time they're getting to spend with their teammates. Some they'll share the ice with next season and some they'll see in the stands cheering next year.
If there's one thing I've learned about the Comets--they're a family. I don't care if you graduated ten or twenty years ago, or if you're playing today--you're in the family, and they appreciate you and care for you.
So, Comets, have a blast tonight! Families, love them up and celebrate this amazing accomplishment, and know that I am so incredibly happy you get to have this day!
