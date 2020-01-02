ST. ALBANS/SWANTON — Alumni games draw players together from teams past and present, and they give athletes an opportunity to interact with one another and share some good laughs.
Alumni games also build school spirit and help younger players appreciate the commitment and dedication of those who’ve gone before them.
Over the holiday break, teams from MVU and BFA celebrated their school spirit and love of sport with alumni games.
Messenger Sports would like to extend a special thank you to Karen Fortin, Bruce Spaulding, Kim Earl, Mandy Bouchard, and the Comets for taking the time to share photos of the games.