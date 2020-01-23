BFA men's Alpine slalom results
•Chase Hamblett finished 26th, racing a 35.26 in his first race and 36.73 in the second for a total time of 1:11.99.
BFA women's Alpine slalom results
•Georgia Casavant finished 6th overall, with a first-race time of 33.47 and a second race time of 34.50; she clocked a total time of 1:07.97
•Sarah Magnan finished 19th, racing 35.65 for the first race and 37.99 for the second. She combined for a time of 1:13.64
•Heth Sydney finished 29th, racing 39.79 in her first race and 42.68 in the second. She combined for a time of 1:22.47
•Aria Garceau placed 37th with a first-race time of 45.96 and a second race time of 46.65. She combined for a total time of 1:32.61.
"Despite early snow and low temps, the ski conditions have been poor, creating a lack of training availability this year," said BFA coach Jay Cummings. "And despite the team having a few half days on snow, the team skied well."
Georgia Casavant, who finished sixth for BFA, led the team.
"Georgia has experienced a growth spurt in the last two years and has grown very strong athletically," said Cummings. "You’ll see her strength excel in the next Giant Slalom we race later this month."
Cummings praised the strength of the team.
"You’d think having only 1-2 hours of actual gate training would cause trepidation in our crew, but the entire team skied with confidence and showed no sign of jitters.
"I’m really proud of how they showed up, pointed their skis downhill and sent it! Alpine ski racing in Vermont puts young athletes in some of the most inhospitable weather conditions of any sport, so when we get a 30-degree day with a bluebird sky, you can’t help but have a fabulous day."