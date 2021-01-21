Ally and Emily Gervais take the lessons they learned through sports to the UVM Medical Center

ENOSBURG — Emily and Ally Gervais were well known for their hard work and team-first attitudes during the years they competed with the Enosburg Hornets.
These days, the girls are using the skills they honed in athletics in a different field--the medical field.
Ally graduated from the University of New England last May and now works as a registered nurse at the UVM Medical Center. She was hired as an RN in March, just days before the pandemic hit Vermont.
What challenges have you faced as a new nurse?
“When I started my job in August, I thought I’d be working on a medicine floor, but the pandemic turned my floor into a COVID floor,” said Ally.
She was also present for the cyberattack that struck the medical center in 2020.
“That was all stuff I wasn’t expecting and had to adapt to. I had to do a lot of adapting as an athlete, and those experiences helped me navigate all this.”
How does your work at the hospital enhance your education?
Emily is a junior at UVM and is working through college as a licensed nursing assistant. Currently, she’s taking classes and working 20 hours a week.
“Working at the hospital has given me some great, hands-on experience,” said Emily.
“In high school, I had a dislocated kneecap and spent time in the hospital. That got me interested in being a nurse.”
High school athletics taught real-life lessons.
During high school, Emily played soccer and softball, ran indoor track, and was the manager for the varsity girls’ basketball team. Ally played soccer, was on the dance team and ran track.
The girls played together on the varsity soccer team for one year.
“It’s so valuable to be on a team and learn the significance of teamwork, leadership, compromise, and communication. That transferred to the workplace. I’m on a different team now with doctors and nurses,” said Emily.
“I regularly use the lessons I learned in sports--leadership, communication, team morale, and helping each other out. You rely on each other in a hospital just as you rely on your teammates in sports,” said Ally.
Ally was a captain on her varsity soccer and track teams in high school.
“That captain role helped me strengthen my leadership, problem-solving, and communication skills, which prepared me for nursing,” said Ally.
The girls are taking their team skills to the medical field together.
The girls have played sports together, and now they work at the same medical center.
“It helps to have each other. We can talk about our days, and we understand each other. It’s especially great after hard days,” said Emily.
There are hard days in the medical field, but the good outweighs the difficulty.
“Nursing is a very fulfilling career. The best part is when you see people healing; they are so appreciative of what you’re doing for them,” said Ally.
“As a nurse, you’re with people in their most vulnerable moments, and you’re working toward the same goal of healing. That creates a bond with patients and nurses.”
Both girls earned their LNA (Licensed Nursing Assistant) before attending college.
“Getting my LNA was one of the most valuable things I did. If anyone is thinking about nursing, they should consider getting their LNA. It helps you understand the job; it’s not like Grey’s Anatomy,” said Emily.
Ally and Emily (and their sister Megan) bonded through athletics; Ally and Emily have carried that bond into the medical field.
“As a new nurse, I’m still learning every day, and I will be learning my whole career. It’s so good to have Emily to talk to,” said Ally.
“In high school, Emily and I talk about our games and practices. Now we bounce ideas off each other and talk about our days.”
Another great part of working together? “If we carpool, we get to park in the parking garage!” said Emily.
Talk of high school days brought up good memories.
“I loved the under the lights soccer games, especially the game against Richford my senior year. There was such a sense of community at those games,” said Ally.
“The first year after I graduated was the hardest. When I went to watch a game, I wanted to be out there so badly.”
Emily recalled playing for her aunt, Susan Blouin, and for Stephanie Machia.
“It made soccer so much more enjoyable playing for great coaches. They made it fun, but they took it seriously,” said Emily.
The girls still attend games in Enosburg to watch their cousins, Emma and Kayla Gervais, play.
The girls agreed that the sense of community in Enosburg made their years even more special.
“I remember going to school after a good game and hearing from teachers who had enjoyed it,” said Ally.
“We had so many fans at soccer and basketball games. Sometimes Enosburg would bring more fans to away games than the home team had,” said Emily. “That means so much to the players. As a graduate, I love to go back and support the athletes.”
During their varsity soccer years, the girls would volunteer to help with the youth program.
“It was so much fun to help the younger players. That’s a whole separate part of the community--a new generation, and we got to teach them,” said Emily.
What words of wisdom would you share with younger athletes?
“Soak it all in because you’ll miss it a lot when it’s done,” said Emily.
“I look back now and really miss it. The time with teammates, the games, the team morale--it’s really special,” said Ally.
“Looking back, I don’t have any regrets because I know I put my heart into the game every time and enjoyed each moment and that’s the best you can do.”
