FIRST TEAM
SECOND TEAM
THIRD TEAM
Brenden Vincent, Senior, BFA-Fairfax
Gabe Nyland-Funke, Junior, BFA-Fairfax
Finn Biggie, Senior- BFA- Fairfax
Evan Dennis, Junior, Blue Mountain
Kason Blood, Freshman, Blue Mountain
Evan Fletcher, Junior- BFA-Fairfax
John Dennis, Senior, Blue Mountain
Cameron Roy, Sophomore, Blue Mountain
Ryan Sheehan, Freshman- BFA-Fairfax
Ricky Fennimore, Junior, Blue Mountain
Meles Gouge, Sophomore, Danville
Reed Styles, Sophomore, BFA-Fairfax
Jamieson Preston, Sophomore, Northfield
Cooper Calkins, Sophomore, Danville
Ethan Gilding, Senior- Blue Mountain
Ben Alekson, Junior, Peoples Academy
Carter Allen, Junior, Northfield
Dillon Brigham, Senior, Danville
Augie Leven, Senior, Peoples Academy Jacob Clawson, Senior, Richford
Carter Blaney, Sophomore, Richford Gabe Dexter, Senior, Williamstown
Cooper French, Senior, Northfield
Brandon Allen, Freshman, Peoples Academy Xavier Wood, Senior, Richford
Jamesyon Locarno, Williamstown
Jonn Morgan, Junior, Danville
Joe Schlesinger, Senior, Danville
Logan Amell, Senior, Northfield
Alex Lanpher, Senior, Peoples Academy Cam Strong, Freshman, Peoples Academy Will Steinhour, Sophomore, Richford
Blake Clark, Williamstown
James Deforge, Williamstown
featured
All-Mountain Baseball Recognitions are out! Congratulations, Richford and BFA-Fairfax athletes!
written by Ruthie Larocherlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Tags
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger. Contact her at rlaroche@orourkemediagroup.comrlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com |
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular Stories
-
Here are recent property transfers in Franklin County up to $700,000
-
2022 All-Metro Softball recognitions are out!
-
All-Mountain Baseball Recognitions are out! Congratulations, Richford and BFA-Fairfax athletes!
-
Annie Ploof reflects on 2022 IHSA Nationals with the UVM Club Equestrian Team
-
Behind the Badge: A person kicking a dog, loud barking and a stolen bike
Currently in Saint Albans
70°
Sunny
70° / 44°
3 PM
72°
4 PM
72°
5 PM
72°
6 PM
72°
7 PM
71°
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Calendar
Employment Ads
Bulletin
© Copyright 2022 Saint Albans Messenger, 281 North Main Street Saint Albans, VT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.