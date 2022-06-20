mountain-bb.jpg

Carter Blaney, Brendan Vincent, and Jacob Clawson were named to the 2022 All-Mountain First Team. 

FIRST TEAM 

SECOND TEAM 

THIRD TEAM

Brenden Vincent, Senior, BFA-Fairfax 

Gabe Nyland-Funke, Junior, BFA-Fairfax 

Finn Biggie, Senior- BFA- Fairfax

Evan Dennis, Junior, Blue Mountain 

Kason Blood, Freshman, Blue Mountain 

Evan Fletcher, Junior- BFA-Fairfax

John Dennis, Senior, Blue Mountain 

Cameron Roy, Sophomore, Blue Mountain 

Ryan Sheehan, Freshman- BFA-Fairfax

Ricky Fennimore, Junior, Blue Mountain 

Meles Gouge, Sophomore, Danville 

Reed Styles, Sophomore, BFA-Fairfax

Jamieson Preston, Sophomore, Northfield 

Cooper Calkins, Sophomore, Danville 

Ethan Gilding, Senior- Blue Mountain

Ben Alekson, Junior, Peoples Academy 

Carter Allen, Junior, Northfield 

Dillon Brigham, Senior, Danville

Augie Leven, Senior, Peoples Academy Jacob Clawson, Senior, Richford 

Carter Blaney, Sophomore, Richford Gabe Dexter, Senior, Williamstown 

Cooper French, Senior, Northfield 

Brandon Allen, Freshman, Peoples Academy Xavier Wood, Senior, Richford 

Jamesyon Locarno, Williamstown 

Jonn Morgan, Junior, Danville 

Joe Schlesinger, Senior, Danville 

Logan Amell, Senior, Northfield 

Alex Lanpher, Senior, Peoples Academy Cam Strong, Freshman, Peoples Academy Will Steinhour, Sophomore, Richford

  

Blake Clark, Williamstown 

James Deforge, Williamstown

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation