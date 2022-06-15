_01-20220503-DSC05390.jpg

The Bobwhites celebrate after Zach Smith's infield hit scored the winning run against the St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers on Tuesday, May 3.

 Adam Laroche

Congratulations to the BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites players who were recognized by the Metro for their contributions to the team this season!

Matt Gonyeau: First Team All-Metro Outfield

Seneca Durocher: Second Team All-Metro Pitcher

Joey Nachazewski: Second Team All-Metro Infield

Issac Gratton: Honorable Mention

Zach Smith: Honorable Mention 

