Congratulations to the BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites players who were recognized by the Metro for their contributions to the team this season!
Matt Gonyeau: First Team All-Metro Outfield
Seneca Durocher: Second Team All-Metro Pitcher
Joey Nachazewski: Second Team All-Metro Infield
Issac Gratton: Honorable Mention
Zach Smith: Honorable Mention
