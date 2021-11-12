All-Metro
Matt Merrill - First team All-State and First team All-Metro
Corbin Schreindorfer - Second team All-Metro
Connor Leach - Honorable Mention All-Metro
All-Lake
Hayzen Luneau-First Team
Ashton Chevalier and Ray Fournier—Second Team
Garret Fregeau and Luc Fournier—Honorable Mention
