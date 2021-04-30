SWANTON — Alexandra Brouillette, a junior at Missisquoi Valley Union High School, kicked off the 2021 softball season with three commanding performances.
“Softball is my favorite sport, and it’s great to be back; I’ve missed it over the last year. I look forward to practices and games. It makes the day better!”
In the first game of the season, MVU traveled to in-county D1 rival BFA St. Albans on April 20. Brouillette hit a grand slam early in the game to extend the Thunderbirds the lead.
Was this your first grand slam? “I hit a grand slam in the first game of my freshman year. The ball usually hits a spot on the bat, and I know that it’s gone.”
What was it like when the team meets you at home plate after a home run? “It shows how much they support me and how well we do as a team together. For them to come out after a good hit like that really boosts my confidence.”
The Thunderbirds traveled to Mount Abe on April 23, for the second game of the season. Brouillette was responsible for three of MVU’s 12 runs.
“I was confident after my bat was that good in the BFA game, and I thought it would carry into the next game.”
How does confidence help you at the plate? “Having confidence when I go up to that plate helps me know I can hit that ball. I may not always get on base myself, but a sac fly or a ground ball can move runners and help our team get runs in and win.”
On Saturday, April 24, MVU hosted St. Johnsbury, and Brouillette pitched in her first appearance on the mound in a varsity game.
How did it feel to be on the mound? “Pitching in my first varsity game was a little nerve-wracking at first, but once I got going, I felt like I was able to shut down the other team and keep them from scoring runs for a while. We got some runs, and that gave me more of a cushion.”
Did anything surprise you about the pitching outing? “I was surprised at how well some of these players were able to hit the ball. My curveball was working really well, but the other team was still able to take it and hit it.”
What do you enjoy about playing for this team? “We’re so positive and supportive of one another. We have really good teamwork, and we communicate so well. I feel like that’s going to benefit us in the long run.”
Do you have any wise words for younger athletes? “Set a goal that you have the potential of reaching and then set higher goals. Strive to reach your goal because it will help you build your confidence and your ability to do things when you do.”
Thank yous: “I want to thank my family, my friends, and my coaches who’ve helped me be the person I am and to succeed. They push me to be the best I can be.”
