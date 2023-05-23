Alexandra Brouillette, a 2022 graduate of Missisquoi Valley Union High School in Swanton, VT, finished her first season with the Castleton Spartans softball team. According to the Castleton Spartans athletics website, she appeared in 31 games, making 26 starts, and batted .368 with 28 hits and 19 RBIs. Her first collegiate hit, a two-run home run, came in a win over Skidmore on March 24.
Brouillette also made nine appearances in the circle, including one start, and finished the season with a 1-1 record and a 2.77 ERA. She struck out 16 batters across 17.2 innings and earned her collegiate win against Franciscan on March 17. She was named Little East Conference Rookie of the Week twice and earned a spot on LEC All-Rookie Team.
Q&A with Alex Brouillette
What have you enjoyed about your freshman year with the Castleton Spartans softball team? It's been a change from high school, but I've made a lot of new friends. Playing a college sport helps you get into the swing of things. My teammates have helped me a lot, and I've spent a lot of time with them every day.
How has college softball been different than high school softball? The chemistry of the team and the level of competition, what the coaches expect. They all recruited us for a reason and expected us to perform to our ability. In high school, coaches were more relaxed about mistakes, but in college, coaches expect you to perform at a higher level. They also understand that we try our best. In college, they make sure you know what you need to improve so that you can work on it and do it better next time.
What's been your biggest accomplishment during your first year as a college student? Time management has been a big thing. I found in college that you've got time between classes and practice. On our trip to Myrtle Beach and during the season, we missed classes, so I've learned how to get ahead of my work and how to work when I can. The more experience you have with it, the easier it is to do.
What will you remember most about this year? This year has been really fun, and I'll remember all the changes. Being on the field as a freshman in college has built a lot of confidence; it's good to know I can do it, and that my coaches and teammates trust me. It's rewarding. Playing with people I've never met before and seeing them become close friends has also been a big deal.
What did you enjoy about your spring training experience? We went to Myrtle Beach, and it was the first time I got to play with the full team, and we really got to know each other. We did team bonding activities, which brought our team together and helped establish our team chemistry.
What's it like playing with a former Franklin County high school opponent (Dana Elkins)? It's nice having someone I know, and it made the transition easier.
How did your high school experience help you in college? My freshman year of college reminded me of my freshman year in high school; you have to adapt and meet many new people, and your coaches have to learn how you play. I kept telling myself that I did well in my first year of high school and I could do it again. The mindset is the same, and having that memory of high school helped me have confidence going into the season.
What did you enjoy about playing for your college coaches? I've enjoyed my coaches, and they make softball here fun. The games are serious, and so are many practices, but there are days they step back in practice and let us have fun. They push us past the expectations we set for ourselves. I'm in the outfield, and our head coach, Eric Ramey, said the other day that you have to believe you can do it, and you will. That motivated us to be better, and having that support means a lot. They've played a huge role in helping me enjoy the game here.
Did you appreciate the support of your parents? I'd like to thank my family, especially my parents (Walter and Karen); being away from home was a big transition, and their support meant a lot to me. They went to my games, which meant a lot, especially being away from home.
Do you have any wise words for younger athletes? Follow your dreams, and don't be afraid to fail. If you're afraid to fail, you won't achieve what you want to achieve.
