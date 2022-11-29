Cousins, Alex and Blair Archambault, grew up in Franklin County; Alex attended BFA-St. Albans for high school, and Blair attended Enosburg. This fall, the young men played together on the Clarkson University Club Rugby team.
The collegiate club team plays seasons in spring and fall; Alex has played the sport for three semesters, and Blair is in his first.
Q&A with Alex and Blair Archambault
Alex Archambault
What got you interested in playing rugby? I hadn't played rugby before college and learned about it during my sophomore year. I wanted to compete in a sport as I did in high school. A buddy invited me to check out rugby. It was physical and fun to run around and tackle people, and I liked it.
Did you have any experience with contact sports before playing rugby? I played football for one year in high school. Rugby has aspects of football with the contact, but the gameplay is quite different.
What about rugby did you find to be different than football? There are no pads in rugby, and the rules are different; there's no high tackle and no blocking. Rugby terminology can be very different, making it hard to understand if you don't play.
What surprised you about the sport? People think it's confusing, but once you understand it, it's pretty easy to play. It's also a team sport because you need a team effort to score and succeed. We play 15's (15 on 15) in the fall, incorporating a lot of plays and manipulating the defense. In the spring, we play 7's (seven on seven). So there's more leeway with running around and making moves without plays.
Do you have a memory that stands out? I remember when I first scored, which is called a try in rugby. It was in my first semester playing sevens in the spring. We played Sienna, and they were ranked in the top five for northern New York rugby teams. Three of their players were later drafted to pro rugby. I scored a try to tie the game and give us a chance to win.
What has it been like playing with Blair? We grew up together in Franklin County and shared some of the same abilities. It's hard to stop two people who do the same things very well.
What does he bring to the field? His physicality stands out. Many kids run around with the ball, get hit, and go down. I've watched Blair get hit a few times and keep going; he's not afraid to run through contact.
What do the two of you bring to the team? We bring leadership to the and are into the game every time. It's fun to get everyone fired up if we're down, and it's good to see Blair, in his first season, helping everyone and leading the team.
Blair Archambault:
What got you interested in playing rugby? I heard about it through Alex and the Clarkson Rugby Instagram page. I thought it would be a good way to make friends and be part of a team while attending college.
What surprised you about the sport? It's different than any game I've played. It's got the endurance of soccer and the contact of football. I'd never played football, so I didn't know about that going in. It's stood out to me how easy it is to understand the rules off the field. When you get on the field, you might think you're doing the right thing, but it's completely wrong.
Do you have a standout memory from the season? I scored my first try on a dish from Alex; I ran alongside him, hit a kid, and got into the try zone. It was our team's first try of the season, so everyone was hyped up.
What has it been like playing with Alex? I enjoy his fearlessness to run into contact and also how he keeps running after he breaks a tackle. It takes two people to bring me down, but it takes four to bring him down.
What does he bring to the field that stands out to you? His fearlessness, knowledge, teamwork, and hard work he brings stand out. He knows how to take it into contact and offload to another player on his team and how to work with another player when he's getting hit.
