ST. ALBANS — Alayna Chun, like many students in Vermont, has been doing her classes from home.
“I would never have thought this would happen,” said Chun. “This will be one for the books.”
Chun, who suffered a knee injury her sophomore year and couldn’t compete, made three trips to the snowboard state championships.
On March 11th, she won the title in women’s halfpipe and finished third overall in women’s competition.
“The halfpipe is my favorite event,” said Chun. “It’s a lot shorter of a competition, and it’s one of the ones I find that is the most playful for me.
“I get a lot more play compared to slopestyle. You can get out of the halfpipe and do new things without the higher risk associated with slopestyle.”
Only two Vermont resorts build halfpipes, so very few athletes have the opportunity to practice in the pipe before the state title competition.
“This year the Hard’ack Recreation area built a spine which mimics one wall of a halfpipe,” said Chun, “so I could practice some things there.”
Nothing compares to riding in a pipe, and Chun gave readers a glimpse of what it’s like.
“You can feel the G’s on your body, and you feel like you’re in a swing when you’re at the highest point. I think of it as running straight up a wall. It’s kind of freaky, and you have to learn to ride it properly.
“You can’t let your legs bend because you won’t get out of the pipe. The straighter your legs the, easier it is to pop out of the pipe.
“Your body is screaming at you to bend your knees, and you just have to tell yourself to stay straight up and fly.”
This year, Chun reached new heights in the pipe.
“I decided to face my fear, challenge myself, and I went higher and faster to make sure I secured the title.”
This fall, Chun will attend Colby Sawyer College for Physical Therapy Studies.
“I’ve always been interested in the medical field,” said Chun. “My knee injury helped me learn even more about it and raised my interest.”
Although Chun doesn’t plan to ride competitively in college, she still plans to be out on the mountain.
“As a competitor, you have the opportunity to build your skills. As a freerider, I will make sure I keep a little fun and risk in my life--just enough to keep the adrenaline going,” said Chun with a chuckle.
“I am a little bit of an adrenaline junky. I like getting out in the winter and having something fun to do.”
Chun’s latest trick, the hand plant, is one she will most likely keep perfecting, even after competition.
“I do this because I enjoy it, and I watch professional riders to learn how to do tricks,” explained Chun. “The handplant is weird because you have to control the momentum and land on one of two hands.”
During her time at BFA, Chun won the girls’ overall state title as a freshman and a junior. As a senior, she won the halfpipe title and placed third overall.
In that time, she’s had two coaches, Brett Walker and Cam Caforia.
“Cam brought some different aspects to the team. He’s a younger coach and was jokey and fun. He made it different--it was almost like having an older brother as our coach,” said Chun.
“I have an older brother near his age, so that may have made it feel like that for me. We did some stuff we hadn’t done before--some snowball fights.
“Coach Walker and coach Caforia were always reminding me that the day would be fine. When I wasn’t feeling it, they helped keep me positive and reminded me I could do it.
“I’m going to miss having those days off from school where I get to do what I love. I’ll miss having my team with me.”
Chun’s entire BFA athletic experience is one she will remember fondly.
“As far as my time at BFA--I enjoyed becoming part of Athletic Council and working with Mr. Marlow. He’s a very inspiring person; he has great quotes, speeches, and he holds us accountable. That’s so important.”
“A lot of hard work paid off for me in the end. The biggest thing I can take away is that it’s mind over matter.
“Having a great support team and family around you really helps as well. I couldn’t have gotten these titles without the coaches, teammates, and competitors who always cheered me on.”