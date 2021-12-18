COLLINS PERLEY- After a week of stops and starts, the Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans Bobwhites took to the ice for their home opener of the 2021/22 season. Despite not having played in a competitive scenario in two weeks, BFA looked as though they hadn’t missed a beat, taking a 7-1 victory over the Spaulding High School Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon.
“It’s been kind of a funky week. We had a scrimmage canceled, the first game rescheduled, and the second game canceled last night. We were looking forward to getting it going, and I thought we played pretty darn well for not having played in two weeks,” said Bobwhites head coach Toby Ducolon.
BFA junior Corbin Schriendorfer got the ball rolling early in the first period for BFA, banging home his first goal as a Bobwhite just two minutes after the opening puck drop. Aiden Savoy took over from there, notching a pair of goals to close out the first period.
Cam Johnson assisted on a goal by Levi Webb midway through the second period to make it a 4-0 game, then a string of penalties led to a 5-on-3 powerplay for BFA. Johnson followed up the assist by notching his own marker on the aforementioned powerplay. Moments later, Savoy completed the hat-trick with a shot that found the roof of Spaulding’s net, BFA’s second power-play goal of the game.
The Crimson Tide took advantage of a rare BFA miscue early in the third period for a short-handed breakaway goal; but it was too little, too late. Savoy added another powerplay strike to the Bobwhites’ side of the ledger midway through the final period; rounding out an impressive four-goal, five-point performance by the senior forward.
“I don’t really know,” said Savoy when asked where all the goal-scoring came from. “I’ve never really been a goal scorer; I always pass the puck. I guess it was just coming to me tonight!”
He wasn’t expecting a four-goal game from Savoy, but coach Ducolon wasn’t surprised by the dominant play of his veteran forward. “I don’t think you see it coming but you see the skill. He’s got a nice feel around the net, and good vision. To be quite honest, he had some of that last year, but with an eight-game season, you didn’t get much of a chance to see it. He’s off to a great start.”
Sean Beauregard (2), Collin Audy (1), Tommy Wilbur (2), Ezra Lanfear (1) Gavin Fraties (1), Cam Johnson (2), all picked up assists in the game. Mike Telfer (17) and Deagan Rathburn (4) split time in net for the Bobwhites, making a combined total of 21 saves.
