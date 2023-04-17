ENOSBURG - On Monday, April 10, the Enosburg and Richford softball teams met for a scrimmage and an opportunity to support a friend raising awareness about sexual violence.
Addy Longe decided it was time to speak out about an issue many prefer to keep under wraps. For Longe, raising awareness about sexual violence in a community setting is one way to start a conversation, and that's what many victims of sexual violence need to help begin the healing process.
Q&A with Addy Longe
What does it mean to you to see the communities support your cause? As a survivor of sexual violence, there's this longing feeling of loneliness that no one understands, and you have to deal with it on your own. But watching so many people come together to support not only me but survivors worldwide, seems like an accomplishment that I never thought I would be able to grasp.
What organization will benefit from the money raised from the sale of your bracelets? The money I'm raising will go to the National Alliance to End Sexual Violence. It's an organization that educates the community about federal laws, legislation, and appropriations impacting the fight to end sexual violence. It consists of experts and advocates that publish written analyses, track legislation, provide media interviews, and advise members of Congress and the executive branch.
What are some things people can do to help others involved in raising awareness? One of the most important things is to talk about it. There is this stigma around the word rape. Rape is not a bad word; it’s an action. It’s important to use it when talking about it in an educational aspect. It's important to talk about the uncomfortable parts to understand the severity of it. Also, being there for survivors is so essential. It’s important not to “victim blame” or make survivors feel like it was their fault in any way. Coming forward is one of the hardest things to do. Statistics show that 40 percent of all sexual assault cases go unreported. Many people don’t feel as though they have the support. Taking the next step to raise awareness is crucial. Yes, buying one of my bracelets is something that can be done, but this is nothing in comparison to breaking the silence.
