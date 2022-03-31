We thought it would be fun to highlight some of the athletes who stood out to us in ways that may not have appeared on a score sheet. Each of our selections will be a bit biased on the teams we spent the most time covering.
Reporter/Photographer: Adam Laroche
Most Impactful Freshman-boys: After covering our first Richford basketball game this season, I quickly realized that the Falcon's Jerrick Jacobs was an extraordinary player. Jacobs is the complete package. His ball-handling skills and basketball IQ are impressive for a freshman. On and off the court, his work ethic will set him apart in the coming years, as he becomes one of the most dominant guards in Franklin County and Vermont.
Most Impactful Freshman-girls: This season, the Comets didn't give up many goals, and freshman Erin Jackson was a big reason. Jackson was 9-0 in her starts this year, giving up only 11 total goals. Her stat line on the season could not have been much better, boasting a 1.294 GGA, 0.917 save percentage, and three shutouts. Jackson's crease awareness and quick glove-hand are great news for Comet hockey as they look to hang more banners at the Complex over the next three years.
Biggest Personality-girls: You surely would have noticed Rocket forward Carly Archambault if you caught the Richford game this season. Archambault's outgoing-positive personality was always displayed whether she was in the game or encouraging her team from the bench. Her love for the game, sportsmanship, and sense of humor played a significant role in her team's success this season.
Biggest Personality-boys: Biggest Personality-boys: Ethan Mashtare is hard to miss in a crowd; at 6 foot something, he’s usually head and shoulders over most and his bright blonde hair and big smile are always easy to spot. Ethan’s support for his teammates and love for the sport speak volumes about who he is as an athlete and a person; he’s also not afraid to show up to a Nordic relay race in a pink leotard.
Most Impactful Defensive Athlete-boys: I covered many MVU boys basketball games this season. The one thing I came to expect was a max effort from the Thunderbird's Ray Fournier. Fournier's defensive tenacity was unmatched on a nightly basis. Regardless of the situation or score, Fournier made his opponent earn everything they got. His energy lead by example and positive attitude played a vital role in the Thunderbirds' success this season.
Most Impactful Defensive Athlete-girls: Enosburg girls basketball had a fantastic season. From the tip-off of the first game, I could tell something was different with this team. Their defensive intensity was on another level and led by newcomer Pippa Kittel. Kittel's energy was contagious as she dove for loose balls, pressured ballhandlers, and scrapped for position and rebounds. This season, much of the Hornet's scoring could be attributed to Kittel's relentless defensive effort, which led to the Barre Auditorium and state semifinal.
Most Improved-boys: MVU's Hayzen Luneau has been a critical player for the Thunderbirds over the past few seasons, but this season would prove to be his best. Luneau established himself as the go-to guy on offense and a stopper on defense. In addition, his nightly point totals and rebounds routinely led the team as the season progressed. By the season's end, Luneau had proven himself as one of Franklin county's most dominant players.
Most Improved-girls: I remember thinking during Enosburg's Lilly Robtoy freshman season that she would play a significant role in the Hornet's success over the coming years, and she has. Robtoy had a tremendous regular season this year, but she took her game to a whole new level when the playoffs started! Her performance in this year's semifinal was one of the most dominant I have seen, leading the Hornets on offense and defense. I believe she has to potential to be a VT Gatorade player of the year candidate next season.
Heart and Hustle-boys: This year, Isaac Gratton provided a spark off the bench for the Bobwhites regardless of game circumstances. Gratton left it all on the court every night; whether the team was up by 20 or in a tight game, he was diving for a loose ball, taking a charge, or fighting for rebounds. His play often inspired his teammates and caught the attention of the mighty BFA student section!
Heart and Hustle-girls: BFA's Ruby Dasaro led by example all season on both offense and defense. Her nightly efforts often included leading the Comets in points and rebounds and running the offense. Dasaro is poised to lead the Comets to a bright future coming off this strong sophomore season!
