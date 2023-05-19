On Friday, May 19, the Lady Thunderbirds traveled to Hinesburg to face Champlain Valley Union, earning a 12-0 win.
Abigail Raleigh sparked the offense, going 2 for 3, with a Grand Slam Homerun. She was helped offensively with a lineup that had 13 hits in the six-inning game. Offensive contributors included Molly Gagne, who went 4 for 5 with three runs scored and two RBI’s. Destinee Pigeon was 2 for 4, while Kerri Campbell was 1 for 2 with a double. Sierra Reynolds was 2 for 2 with a double and a single and Lizi ourdeau was 1 for 2 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Molly Medor pitched a six-inning, complete game no hitter, striking out 11 and walking two. Medor has allowed only one hit over the past two games. MVU was scheduled to host Mt. Mansfield on Saturday the 20, but MMU has forfeited that game.
MVU next plays on Tuesday, May 23 at St. Johnsbury and closes out the regular season at home with South Burlington on Thursday, May 25. The Lady Thunderbirds will honor our four Seniors, Madison Guyette, Ella Maguire, Destinee Pigeon, and Abigail Raleigh on the 25th.
(0) comments
