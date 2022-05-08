ST. ALBANS - The Comets continued their winning ways on Saturday, May 7 by cruising past the MMU Cougars with a final score of 25-1. Sophomore Abbey Gardner got her first varsity start in the circle for BFA and looked right at home; only allowing four hits and striking out four MMU batters.
“I have a lot of friends on this team so it was nice to play with them,” said Gardner following the game. “There were a lot of nerves, but I thought I pitched pretty well.”
If Gardner did have nerves, they were nerves of steel. Right off the top of the first inning two MMU hits and a walk loaded the bases with only one out. Looking calm and collected, Gardner struck out the next batter and a dropped ball by catcher Cadence Moore caused MMU’s runner on third to step off third base. Moore stopped the ball with her feet and caught the runner in a pickle with third baseman Kylie Neveau. After a quick game of catch, Moore tagged out the runner to break out the bats for BFA.
Ruby Dasaro got the hits rolling with a single and the Comets never looked back. Going 31 for 38 over the course of the game, BFA tallied five runs in the first inning, and ten in both the second and third.
After dealing with an injury to start the season, junior Isabella Shuford is now batting 1.000 after connecting with a two-RBI single for her first varsity hit in the third inning.
“It was a good feeling to be back and to be playing with the team for my first game,” said Shuford. “It’s been good to get practices in and slowly ease my way back into it.”
Other notable Comet at-bat’s:
Cora Thomas: BB (2), single, double, triple, 4 RBI. Molly Smith: single, double, E6, 3 RBI. Kylie Neveau: double (2), FC, 2 RBI. Makenna Hughes: double, E6, 3 RBI.
The Comets will be kicking off a busy three-game week on Tuesday with a trip up to St. Johnsbury, then will be back at the Collins Perley on Thursday, May 12 to face off with the MVU Thunderbirds.
