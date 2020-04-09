RICHFORD — Jeremy Franklin's mother Amy Jacobs and his brother Mahlik Franklin have been by his side throughout his basketball career.
"Jeremy has always had a passion for basketball. He's worked very hard throughout his career, and he's sacrificed to do what he loves doing: playing basketball," said Jacobs.
When circumstances didn't allow Franklin to play the game he loved competitively, he found a way to stay involved with the sport.
"Jeremy coached a junior high team in Sheffield and, he also coached a Richford AAU team with Mahlik. While he was in Dubai, he played in a basketball league on base," said Jacobs.
The bond between brothers can be strong, and Jeremy and Mahlik share a tight connection.
"When Jeremy was at the finals in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, with VTC, he met the coach from the University of Maine, Fort Kent. He talked with the coach about Mahlik playing for the school. Jeremy has always looked out for his brother."
The UMFK coach, Tom Bird, traveled to see Mahlik play and decided he wanted both brothers to play for him.
"One of my favorite games was televised, and while Jeremy was shooting foul shots, the commentator spoke about how Jeremy had actually reached out to Coach Bird for his brother, and Coach Bird had said, 'Hey, you want to come too?'" said Jacobs.
"Jeremy is always selfless, putting others before himself and wanting to make sure his brother was taken care of."
Jacobs recalled the decision Jeremy made to leave Fort Kent and come back to Vermont. In the midst of that, he still had time for others.
"He volunteered to help Jason Gordon, who owns Rise to the Top, coaching youth basketball," said Jacobs.
It was easy to hear the smile in Jacob's voice as she spoke of Jeremy's final season at VTC.
"It was a great season! Jeremy played the hardest and best I had ever seen him play. He put his heart and soul into the season. I am so proud of him!"