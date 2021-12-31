Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SATURDAY TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Most of Vermont and portions of northern New York. * WHEN...From 7 PM Saturday to 7 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will transition from light rain on Saturday night to freezing rain, sleet, and snow by Sunday. The transition will occur from north to south, becoming snow entirely by Sunday evening. Snowfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches will occur across the Adirondacks and portions of north-central Vermont, while a dusting up to 2 inches is expected for south-central Vermont. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&