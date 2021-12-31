It was a full house at the Collins Perley for the BFA Bobwhites and MVU Thunderbirds who played their final game of 2021 on Friday, ending in a 10-0 final in favor of BFA. BFA showed off their depth over the course of the game, as none of the scorers recorded a multi-goal game. Seven Bobwhites scored either their first goal of the season, or of their varsity career.
BFA’s depth showed up early with defenseman Camden Piper scoring his first varsity goal just five minutes into the game. Following the early strike, the Thunderbirds kept up the pressure on the Bobwhites and it looked as if the score would remain 1-0 heading into the second period. Then MVU’s Keegan Zier was given a five-minute major penalty for head contact. Over the next five minutes, BFA scored three goals; one of which was Danial Raferty’s first goal of the season and the other was Logan Swainbank’s first varsity goal.
BFA followed up a four-goal first period with a four-goal second, where Liam Wood picked up his first goal of the 2021/22 season. In the third period, the Bobwhites wrapped up the game with two more first varsity goals, coming from defensemen Colby Phelps and Tomas Zemianek, respectively.
Despite the lopsided final, MVU’s coach Adam Fortin was pleased with the effort of his group, but also mentions areas of the game the Thunderbirds can work on going forward.
“The biggest thing was to push a message of pace, pressure, and possession," said Fortin. "I really wanted to see them (MVU) work. I feel like we made BFA work for their goals; when we played Colchester a few weeks ago it didn’t feel that way. The composure is something we’re trying to work on, but when we were composed and when we were working, it actually had the semblance of a pretty tight game. For me, if we can execute certain things against a team like this, we can execute against teams 2-3 months from now heading into playoffs,”
BFA Scoring: Logan Swainbank (1G, 1A), Camden Piper (1G), Cam Johnson (1G, 1A), Daniel Rafterty (1G), Ethan Audy (1G, 1A), Sean Beauregard (1G, 1A), Matt Merrill (1G), Liam Wood (1G), Colby Phelps (1G), Tomas Zemianek (1G), Darik Gregoire (1A), Tommy Wilbur (1A), Colby Couture (1A), Aiden Savoy (1A), Levi Webb (1A), Corbin Schreindorfer (2A).
Saves for BFA: Mike Telfer 1, Carter Veronneau 5, Deagan Rathburn 3.
Saves for MVU: Garrett Fregeau 28, Ethan Stefianek 4.
