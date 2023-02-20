ST. ALBANS - The Comets took to the ice on Monday, February 20 at the Collins Perley, posting an 8-0 shutout on the Rutland High School girl’s hockey team. Rebuilding has made for a trying year this season for Rutland and despite Monday afternoon’s game not being the most competitive for the Comets, it presented an opportunity for BFA’s depth to get some more ice time said Comets’ head coach Jeff Rouleau.
“This is a great opportunity for everybody to get some ice time and in particular some good offensive chances as well. That was the focus of the game, even for the kids who get ice on a regular basis, it was a good time for them to work on some skills. Picking our heads up more, finding the passing lanes, and using the extra space to try things we wouldn't be able to normally.”
After a scoreless first, the Comets found the back of the net five times in the second period; Bri Jarvis, Kate Storms, Addie Parent, Drew Ducolon, and Ayla Shea being among the scorers. For first-year Comet and sophomore Addie Parent, the third goal of the night was a particularly special moment as it was her first varsity goal.
“It felt good!” said Parent on the goal. “There has been a lot of work put in this year to get here. I’m kind of fired up at Jenny (Parent) right now because she had to get a picture of me after the game.”
Imagine if hockey moms could just let the humble hockey player enjoy their first goal in peace? That would be quite the day.
Parent continued, “I’ve enjoyed being on the ice with my line-mates Annika (Fersing) and Grace (Fraties), they’re always making me laugh on the bench and it’s just been a lot of fun this season.”
Coach Rouleau spoke to how he’s been impressed with Parent’s work ethic this season:
“She just works incredibly hard. She’s a first-year on our team, so she’s still learning certain aspects of the game but she’s taking what we ask of her and implementing it very well. It was nice to see her rewarded for all of the hard work that she’s done.”
In the third period, the Comets scored another trio of goals; Rae Alexander scored on the powerplay, Bella Shuford picked up her second marker of the season, and Drew Ducolon notched her second of the game.
Another Comet with a standout evening was freshman goaltender Dahlia Steele, who was given her first start of the season on Monday afternoon; stopping all four of the shots she faced to pick up her varsity win and shutout.
“It was pretty good!” said Steele when asked how her night went. “I was a little nervous at first but once I settled in I felt better and it was nice to get my first game in.”
When Steele was brought up, Coach Rouleau smiled and said his staff was excited to be able to give the young netminder her first start in goal:
“Extremely happy for her to get the opportunity. She’s been working really hard every day in practice, the issue being we have two very good upperclassmen ahead of her so it’s been tough for her to get the start this year. Her eyes kind of lit up when we told her she was going to start tonight and play the full game; it was just super exciting to see her get her first win and her first shutout.”
With the win, the 2nd ranked Comets improve to a 12-4-3 record with one game remaining before the playoffs.
On the Scoresheet: Kate Storms (G, A), Seneca Lamos (A), Molly Smith (A), Addie Parent (G), Annika Fersing (A), Jillian Mathieu (A), Drew Ducolon (2G), Gabby Fraties (2A), Rae Alexander (G), Bri Jarvis (G, 3A), Bella Shuford (G), Ayla Shea (G), Dahlia Steele (4 saves)
Comets final regular season game: Senior night at the Collins Perley on Wednesday, February 22 against the CVU/MMU Cougarhawks; 5:30 pm puck drop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.