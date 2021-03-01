Weather Alert

...Scattered snow showers with embedded snow squalls possible this afternoon and evening across the North Country... Scattered snow showers with embedded snow squalls are possible this afternoon and evening across the North Country ahead of a strong arctic cold front. These convective snow showers will have the potential to quickly drop surface visibilities below half a mile and produce a quick inch or two of snowfall in 20 minutes or less. In addition, sharply falling temperatures on gusty northwest winds will cause leftover water and slush to quickly freeze on area roadways. Untreated surfaces will become extremely slippery and offer little or no traction, creating hazardous travel conditions possible, especially during the evening commute. If you must travel, please use caution, reduce speeds, and increase distance between your vehicle and others.