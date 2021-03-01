Tuesday
Boys basketball
Bobwhites vs. Colchester
When: Tip-off at 7:30 at BFA St. Albans
Keys to know: The Bobwhites (2-2) will be hoping to notch another W against the Lakers as the shortened winter season winds down.
Where to watch: Northwest Access TV will live stream the game on Facebook, and we'll have game coverage at samessenger.com.
BFA Fairfax vs. Lake Region
When: Tip-off at 7 pm at BFA Fairfax.
Keys to know: BFA Fairfax earned a 36-35 win against Winooski last week. Will they carry that momentum into this contest with the DII Raiders?
Where to watch: Check the BFA Fairfax Facebook page for viewing details, and we'll have the details at samessenger.com.
Girls basketball
Enosburg vs. Richford
When: Tip-off at 7 pm in Enosburg.
Keys to know: Enosburg has been winning some intense games this year and Richford is a very young team with no seniors this year.
How to watch: NFHS will be live streaming the game for paid subscribers, and we'll have game coverage at samessenger.com.
MVU vs. Lamoille
When: Tip-off at 7 pm at MVU.
What to know: This is the last home game of the short 2021 season for MVU. They'll be on the road for the next three games before playoffs begin.
Where to watch: Northwest Access TV will live stream the game on Facebook, and we'll have game coverage at samessenger.com.
Wednesday
Boys hockey
Bobwhites vs Woodstock
When: Puck drops at 4: 30 at Collins Perley.
Keys to know: The Bobwhites' (3-1) only loss has come at the hands of the Essex Hornets. Woodstock, (2-2) has fallen to Essex and CVU. Matt Merrill and Sean Beauregard have been red hot for the Bobwhites.
Where to watch: Northwest Access TV will live stream the game on Facebook, and we'll have game coverage at samessenger.com.
MVU vs. Mount Mansfield Union
When: Puck drops at 7:30 pm at the Highgate Arena.
Keys to know: MVU battled with DI Essex on Saturday evening, holding the Hornets to 1-1 until late in the third period, and eventually falling 3-1. The Thunderbirds will be looking to bounce back against MMU.
Where to watch: Northwest Access TV will live stream the game on Facebook, and we'll have game coverage at samessenger.com.
Girls hockey
MVU vs. Rice
When: Puck drops at 4pm at the Highgate Arena.
Keys to know: The Thunderbirds took a stunning third period loss to Rutland on Saturday, and there's no doubt they'll be looking to put that behind them in the game against the Green Knights.
Where to watch: Northwest Access TV will live stream the game on Facebook, and we'll have game coverage at samessenger.com.
Comets vs. BCHS
When: Puck drops at 7:30 at Collins Perley.
Keys to know: BCHS (1-0-1) is currently in second place in the short-season standings. The SeaLakers competed for the DI title last year; will the Comets (3-1-1) hand them their first loss this week?
Where to watch: Northwest Access TV will live stream the game on Facebook, and we'll have game coverage at samessenger.com.
Thursday
Boys basketball
MVU vs. North Country
When: Tip-off at 6:30 pm at MVU.
Keys to know: North Country will be a stiff, DII opponent (4-0). MVU's senior-heavy roster should give them a great game. Watch out for Patrick Walker and Gabe Unwin who've been high contributors, scoring in the double digits this season.
Where to watch: Northwest Access TV will live stream the game on Facebook, and we'll have game coverage at samessenger.com.
Richford vs. Enosburg
When: Tip-off at 7 pm in Richford
What to know: This will be the second time these teams meet this week.
How to watch: NFHS will be live streaming the game for paid subscribers, and we'll have game coverage at samessenger.com.
Who's out of town this week?
BFA Fairfax girls basketball travels to Hazen on Tuesday.
Comet basketball travels to North Country on Tuesday.
