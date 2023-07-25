In a come from behind win, the 9-11 Champlain All-Stars won the state championship over Champlain Valley Little League Monday, July 24. Champlain tied the game in the bottom of the sixth forcing a seventh inning. After both teams scored again in the seventh, Champlain secured the win in the bottom of the eighth. Regionals begin on August 1, in Beverly, MA.
9/11 Champlain All-Stars win 9/11 Vermont Little League Baseball State Championship
