Local games you can live stream this weekend
Please remember no spectators are allowed at home or away games, but all Franklin County high schools have Livestream options available for home games.
Friday: Bobwhites vs. Milton: The DI Bobwhites will host the DII Milton Yellow Jackets in the first in-county basketball game of the 2021 season. You can Livestream the JV and varsity games from North West Access-TV's Facebook page at 6/7:30.
"We're not taking Milton lightly. They were a young, talented team last year. It's my understanding that they are bringing just about everyone back. Mathis will be a tough match up. So will Brown. Both players will be tough to keep in front of us. However, we have a couple of different defense sets that we can throw at them," said BFA coach Matt Toof.
"It will be important that we don't allow them to get comfortable. Milton runs a lot of sets in their offense. Our plan is to disrupt their timing by pressuring the ball, getting over screens, and playing great helpside defense. Offensively, we will look to create long closeouts with ball movement. The ball will not 'stick' this year."
Saturday: Comets vs. Essex: The Comet hockey team will start the delayed season competing against a perennial rival, the Essex Hornets. The teams will face each other three times throughout the short season. The puck drops at 7 pm, and the game can be Livestreamed from North West Access-TV's Facebook page.
"The entire team is very excited to have the opportunity to play games for the first time this season! We have been fortunate to be able to hold some Green & Gold scrimmages over the last couple weeks to give the girls some game-like situations. Having the chance to play another school is a welcome opportunity. That fact that our first game of the season is Essex helps motivate everybody to be ready to play our best from the first drop of the puck," said Comet coach Luke Cioffi.
"The continuance of close and competitive games with Essex will continue this season. Both teams play a similar game and are evenly matched regardless of the new players either team may have this season. We anticipate strong defensive battles every time we play each other. We will have three opportunities to play Essex in the shortened regular season."
Falcons vs. Peoples: The Richford Falcons boys' basketball teams will host the Wolves, with tip-off at 7 pm for varsity. The game will be Livestreamed by NFHS, which requires a paid subscription.
Who's playing out of town?
Friday: Thunderbirds @ Middlebury: The MVU boys' basketball team will face the Tigers. The DII teams were closely matched in 2020. MVU hopes to be a strong contender in DII, building on a successful 2020 season.
Comets @ Rice: The Comet basketball team travels to Rice to take on the Green Knights. Keep an eye on Caitlyn Dasaro and Maren McGinn, who led the team in scoring last year. The senior trio of McGinn, Dasaro, and MacKenzie Moore will shore up the Comets' defense.
Saturday: Bobwhites @ Spaulding: The Bobwhite hockey team travels to Spaulding for a 4 pm start against the Crimson Tide. BFA has a small, quick group of skaters this season and will be looking to replace veteran goalie Guy Ellis.
Thunderbirds @ Harwood: The MVU boys' hockey team travels to Harwood to kick off the season. MVU fans will be watching senior Hunter Mason, who's one point shy of the 100 point milestone. The last player to reach 100 points, Braylen Parent, graduated in 2019.
Thunderbirds @ Middlebury: The MVU girls' hockey team travels to Middlebury to take on the Tigers. MVU, who went out in the semis last season, will be looking to build on that success in 2021.
