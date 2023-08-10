The 8/10 Northeast Little League Vermont State Champions traveled to Pennsylvania to represent Vermont in the Northeast Little League Regional Tournament during the third week of July. The team played two games, one with the state champion team from Maine, and the other was against the state champion team from New Jersey.
Both games were close games; we lost to Maine 5-1, but the score was 3-1 until the sixth (final) inning, and we lost to New Jersey 4-2, but the scored was tied 2-2 until the fifth inning. There was a live stream of each of the games for this tournament. Our first game against Maine was the first of the tournament, and we were told there were more than 1,000 viewers watching!
The girls were able to attend a team parade before the championship banquet, which hosted each of the 10 teams attending from states all over the North East. The tournament director told us in his opening remarks at the banquet, that the North East region, which sent ten teams to this regional tournament, all state champions, began with 1,500 teams, and at that point, was down to only the 10 in attendance. That really hit home to me. I’m so proud of these girls.
Directly following the banquet was a dance party, which was a huge hit with the girls. We had a few team dinners at the resort we were staying at, and there were many activities enjoyed while in PA. The girls took full advantage of the pools at the resort, and were able to meet players from other teams.
Our team’s families took part in other activities while in PA, one of which being attending a AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Rail Riders baseball game.
8/10 Northeast Tournament Stats:
Ali Talcott pitched two complete games, ending with 25 strikeouts, and batted a perfect 4-4 with 1 run scored, and 2 RBIs.
Carleigh Gervais scored two runs and was a menace on the base paths.
Leia Hatterick had a timely hit to score Talcott in the game against New Jersey, ending with 1 hit and 1 RBI.
Defensively, all of the girls played solid, and each came up with a few key plays.
What was it like to go to Pennsylvania?
Aliana Talcott: “I had so much fun being with my teammates and realizing that our little team can strongly compete with the best ten state champion teams in the entire North East region in the United States!”
Sophie LaBounty: “I will always remember the great time we had in PA! The best time I had was our second regionals game when our WHOLE team gave 110 percent and we all tried our best.”
Rose Witherspoon: “What I liked most was the awesome dance party, and getting to know new people.”
Lily Schofield: “It was a really fun experience. It was really fun to travel. We were playing against really tough competition and that was really fun because it challenged us. My favorite part was being with my teammates.”
Quinn Howrigan: “I had a lot of fun playing against a couple of good teams and really enjoyed spending so much time with my teammates, especially at the dance party.”
Mia Carpenter: “The whole experience was special, my favorite part was the dance party with all of the teams.”
Maci Patch: “My favorite part was bonding with my teammates at the banquet and dance party and getting to see our team play on TV!”
Sadie Toof: “My favorite part of the trip to regionals was spending time with my teammates.”
Carleigh Gervais: “Regionals was a great experience, I loved the dance party and spending time with my teammates, and my favorite part that I will never forget is the double pickle that I got in to advance to third base!”
Olivia Mayville: “My favorite part of the trip was meeting other players.”
Leia Hatterick: “The trip to Pennsylvania will be a trip I will remember for the rest of my life. Celebrating the state championship win with my teammates at the dance party, and having the challenge of playing against tougher teams are two things I will remember the most.”
Maeve Sargent: “The thing I’ll remember most is being able to spend time with my friends while being able to play softball. It was nice knowing everyone who couldn’t be there was watching and cheering us on from home.”
