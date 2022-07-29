The 8/10 Champlain Little League softball state champions traveled to Mountaintop, PA, on Saturday, July 30 for the 2022 Little League Regional Tournament. Messenger Sports aske the athletes to share what they are most looking forward to about the tournament. Champlain’s first game, will be played on Monday, August 1, at 2:30. The tournament is a double elimination format.
Champlain 8/10 softball
What are you most looking forward to about the trip to the 8/10 Little League Regional Tournament?
Irie Shedd: I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to play against strong teams so that we can get better at hitting and fielding
Bailee Conger: Everyone's worked so hard this season. It’s going to be so fun traveling with my friends; it’s a great way to end summer.
Lydia Phillips: I’m looking forward to playing other great teams who have worked as hard as we have. And I’m also looking forward to having a great time with my teammates so we can bond more.
Lily Winegar: I’m looking forward to competing against teams from other states and continuing to make plays at first base
Ellis Montgomery: I’m looking forward to hanging out with my team in the hotel pool and playing more softball games.
Isabelle Frechette: I’m looking forward to the experience of going to a different state to play, playing different teams, and enjoying the experience.
Allie Marchessault: I'm excited to continue to play with my amazing team and become a better player!
Avery Lozier: I'm most looking forward to getting the opportunity to be challenged and help bring our team to victory. I'm also excited to get better and learn from my mistakes!
Eva Beyor: I’m looking forward to getting to do something with my friends that we’ve never done before together and also having the best time and fun ever.
Molly Bondesen: I am excited to keep playing softball and spend time with my teammates.
Payton Moore: I’m looking forward to playing against the best teams out of each state and having fun with her teammates.
Khloe Brosseau: I’m looking forward to ending my softball season with this amazing accomplishment. It was a bummer we didn't get to do this last year after winning our district and state, but I'm glad we get to go this year.
Rachel Harvey: I'm looking forward to going on a road trip with my teammates; I think we are going to have a lot of fun playing teams from other states. I used to wear my sister's state champion jacket, and I’m excited to finally get my own and hang.
