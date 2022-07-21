THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
479 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES
IN NORTHERN NEW YORK
CLINTON ESSEX
IN VERMONT THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL VERMONT
ADDISON ORANGE WASHINGTON
IN NORTHEAST VERMONT
CALEDONIA ESSEX ORLEANS
IN NORTHWEST VERMONT
CHITTENDEN FRANKLIN GRAND ISLE
LAMOILLE
IN SOUTHERN VERMONT
RUTLAND WINDSOR
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBURGH, BEEKMANTOWN, BRADFORD,
BURLINGTON, CROWN POINT CENTER, ISLAND POND, JOHNSON, MIDDLEBURY,
MINERVA, MONTPELIER, NEWCOMB, NEWPORT, PARADOX, PLATTSBURGH,
RANDOLPH, RAY BROOK, RUTLAND, SCHROON LAKE, SOUTH HERO,
SPRINGFIELD, ST. ALBANS, ST. JOHNSBURY, STOWE, TICONDEROGA,
VERGENNES, AND WHITE RIVER JUNCTION.
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern
Clinton, northeastern Essex, Lamoille, southwestern Orleans, south
central Grand Isle, northern Chittenden and southeastern Franklin
Counties through 145 PM EDT...
At 1251 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Burlington, moving northeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Essex Junction, South Burlington, Burlington International Airport,
Burlington, Morrisville, Johnson Village, Cambridge, Winooski,
Westford, Hyde Park, Colchester, Essex Junction Village, Fairfax,
Williston, Belvidere Center, Enosburg, Waterville, Morrisville
Village, Johnson and Keeseville.
This includes Interstate 89 between mile markers 81 and 108.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for
northern New York...and northeastern and northwestern Vermont.
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
