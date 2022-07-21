On Wednesday, July 19, the 8/10 Champlain Little League softball team earned a 16-2 win over Colchester in the 8/10 Vermont Little League State Tournament and punched a ticket to Mountaintop, PA for Regionals! Congratulations to all! 

Defensive leader: Pitcher Irie Shedd struck out 11, walked one, and allowed three hits.

Offensive leaders: Payton Moore went 3 for 4 including a triple and four runs; Bailee Conger went 2 for 3 including a single and a double; Irie Shedd went  3 for 4, including a triple and a single and three runs; Isabelle Frechette was 1 for 4 including a single and two runs; Lillian Winegar was 1 for 4 including a single, two stolen bases and one run. 8/10 Champlain is coached Mike Congor, Avery Beyor, Rob Montgomery 

Thank you, Morgan Rivers, for the photos from the game!!

