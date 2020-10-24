BULRINGTON/ST. ALBANS — On October 27, four regional tournaments will begin for the 7v7 touch football season; both BFA St. Albans and BFA Fairfax will participate in the Burlington Area regional tournament.
The four regions, Burlington, Rutland, Hartford, and St. Johnsbury will each compete separately.
BFA-Fairfax, BFA-St. Albans, Burlington/South Burlington, Champlain Valley, Colchester, Essex, Milton, Mount Abraham, Mount Mansfield, and Rice will play in the Burlington area tournament.
The Rutland area will be comprised of Burr and Burton, Fair Haven, Mill River, Middlebury, Mount Anthony, Otter Valley, Poultney, Rutland.
Bellows Falls, Brattleboro, Hartford, Springfield, Windsor, and Woodstock will compete in the Hartford area tournament.
The St. Johnsbury area tournament will include Lyndon, North Country, Oxbow, St. Johnsbury, Spaulding, U-32.
No trophies or state championships will be awarded, but the state's hardworking athletes will get to play in a VIFL postseason tournament.
All current guidelines and rules will be maintained to comply with COVID protocol. Seedings were determined via a random draw in each region.
Playoff Schedule
Tuesday, October 27: No. 8 BFA St. Albans vs. No. 9 Mount Mansfield, 6 pm
Wednesday, October 28: No. 10 BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille at No. 7 Rice, 4 pm
Quarterfinal
Friday, October 30: Rice-Fairfax/Lamoille winner at No. 2 Colchester 7 pm
Saturday, October 31: MMU-BFA winner at No. 1 Champlain Valley 7 pm
Semifinal and final details will follow.
