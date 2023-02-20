DSC_2005.jpeg

Front row, left to right; Lilly Longe, Adi Chagnon, Brooklynn Letourneau, Katelyn Doe

Back row, left to right: Coach Randi Chagnon, Sophia Derby, Morgan Lamothe, Maysa Long, Payton Boudreaux, Harley Gregoire and Coach Andy Derby

 Randi Chagnon

The 7/8 Berkshire girls' basketball team earned a 40-15 win over Coventry in the championship game at the Troy Valentine's Day Tournament held at the Troy Elementary School. The team, made up of girls from Berkshire, Montgomery, Richford, and Bakersfield went undefeated in the tournament.

