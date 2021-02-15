MVU girls Breezy Parent

Breezy Parent is congratulated by her teammates after scoring against Woodstock during the 2020 season.

 Ruthie Laroche

MVU girls' hockey vs. Woodstock

When: Wednesday at 4:30 at the Highgate Arena

Keys to know: Woodstock and MVU are historically well-matched; last year, Breezy Parent scored four goals against the Wasps to wow fans at the Highgate Arena.

Watch it: North West Access-TV will Livestream the game from their Facebook page, and Wynn Paradee will recap the action for you at samessenger.com

MVU boys' basketball vs. Vergennes

When: Tuesday at 7 pm at the Thunderdome

Keys to know: MVU narrowly edged the Hilltoppers last year, but a lot can change in a year's time. MVU returns a powerhouse of seniors for the 2021 season.

Watch it: Northwest Access-TV will broadcast from Facebook, and check out samessenger.com for a game recap and photo gallery.

MVU girls' basketball vs. Vergennes

When: Thursday at 7 pm at the Thunderdome

Keys to know: Tuesday's game is one of three home contests the girls' team will play this winter. Catch them while you can!

Watch it: Northwest Access-TV will broadcast from Facebook, and check out samessenger.com for a game recap and photo gallery.

Bobwhite hockey vs. Colchester

When: Wednesday at 7 pm at Collins Perley.

Keys to know: We've got a lot to learn about the Bobwhites this year. Last year's graduating class left some big shoes to fill, but we've heard there's a quick, skilled group on the roster for 2021.

Watch it: Northwest Access-TV will broadcast from Facebook, and check out samessenger.com for a game recap and photo gallery by Ari Beauregard.

Richford girls' basketball vs. Craftsbury

When: Thursday at 6 pm at RJSHS

Keys to know: The Richford girls' basketball team is ten players strong this winter, and while they don't have any seniors, they've got a core of juniors who are eager to contribute.

Watch it: NFHS will Livestream the game for subscribers. Visit samessenger.com for a game recap and photo gallery.

Enosburg girl's basketball vs. MMU

When: Thursday at 7 pm at EFHS

Keys to know: The DII Hornets tackle a stiff DI opponent in their first home contest. MMU made it to the semifinal round last year before Covid canceled the DI girls' final.

Watch it: NFHS will Livestream the game for subscribers. Visit samessenger.com for a game recap and photo gallery.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you