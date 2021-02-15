MVU girls' hockey vs. Woodstock
When: Wednesday at 4:30 at the Highgate Arena
Keys to know: Woodstock and MVU are historically well-matched; last year, Breezy Parent scored four goals against the Wasps to wow fans at the Highgate Arena.
Watch it: North West Access-TV will Livestream the game from their Facebook page, and Wynn Paradee will recap the action for you at samessenger.com
MVU boys' basketball vs. Vergennes
When: Tuesday at 7 pm at the Thunderdome
Keys to know: MVU narrowly edged the Hilltoppers last year, but a lot can change in a year's time. MVU returns a powerhouse of seniors for the 2021 season.
Watch it: Northwest Access-TV will broadcast from Facebook, and check out samessenger.com for a game recap and photo gallery.
MVU girls' basketball vs. Vergennes
When: Thursday at 7 pm at the Thunderdome
Keys to know: Tuesday's game is one of three home contests the girls' team will play this winter. Catch them while you can!
Watch it: Northwest Access-TV will broadcast from Facebook, and check out samessenger.com for a game recap and photo gallery.
Bobwhite hockey vs. Colchester
When: Wednesday at 7 pm at Collins Perley.
Keys to know: We've got a lot to learn about the Bobwhites this year. Last year's graduating class left some big shoes to fill, but we've heard there's a quick, skilled group on the roster for 2021.
Watch it: Northwest Access-TV will broadcast from Facebook, and check out samessenger.com for a game recap and photo gallery by Ari Beauregard.
Richford girls' basketball vs. Craftsbury
When: Thursday at 6 pm at RJSHS
Keys to know: The Richford girls' basketball team is ten players strong this winter, and while they don't have any seniors, they've got a core of juniors who are eager to contribute.
Watch it: NFHS will Livestream the game for subscribers. Visit samessenger.com for a game recap and photo gallery.
Enosburg girl's basketball vs. MMU
When: Thursday at 7 pm at EFHS
Keys to know: The DII Hornets tackle a stiff DI opponent in their first home contest. MMU made it to the semifinal round last year before Covid canceled the DI girls' final.
Watch it: NFHS will Livestream the game for subscribers. Visit samessenger.com for a game recap and photo gallery.
