Friday
Girls BasketballBFA Fairfax vs. Enosburg
When: Tip off at 5:30 at BFA Fairfax
What to know: Enosburg coach Gary Geddes and Fairfax coach Lee Tourville are close friends. The two coaches look forward to this match up each season.
How to watch: Check the BFA Fairfax Facebook page for details. We’ll have game coverage at samessenger.com.
Comets vs. U32
When: Tip off at 7:30 at BFA St. Albans
What to know: The Comets’ last three games are at home, so tune in and catch the action.
How to watch: Northwest Access TV will be live streaming the game, and we’ll have coverage at samessenger.com.
Richford vs. Milton
When: Tip off at 6 pm.
What to know: Richford will host three games at home to close the regular season.
How to watch: NFHS will live stream the game for paid subscribers.
Saturday
Boys HockeyMVU vs. St. Johnsbury
When: Puck drops at 1 pm at the Highgate Arena.
What to know: This is the boys’ second to last game of the season. Playoffs are right around the corner.
How to watch: Northwest Access TV will be live streaming the game, and we’ll have coverage at samessenger.com.
BFA vs. CVU
When: Puck drops at 7:30 at Collings Perley
What to know: This is the final home game of the regular season for the Bobwhites.
How to watch: Northwest Access TV will be live streaming the game, and we’ll have coverage at samessenger.com.
Girls ice hockeyBFA vs. MVU
When: Puck drops at 4:30 at Collins Perley.
What to know: This is MVU’s final in-county game of the season. The Comets host Essex at home to close the season.
How to watch: Northwest Access TV will be live streaming the game, and we’ll have coverage at samessenger.com.
Sunday
Boys basketballMVU vs. BFA
When: Tip off at 2:30 at MVU.
What to know: When these in-county rivals meet, it’s sure to be a great contest. Expect a fun, physical game as MVU’s senior-heavy squad takes on the Bobwhites.
How to watch: Northwest Access TV will be live streaming the game, and we’ll have coverage at samessenger.com.
Who’s playing out of town?
MVU girls’ basketball travels to Middlebury on Friday for a 7 pm game.
