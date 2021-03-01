Weather Alert

...AN LINE OF HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN CLINTON...EAST CENTRAL FRANKLIN...NORTHEASTERN ESSEX...LAMOILLE...NORTHWESTERN CALEDONIA...ORLEANS...NORTHWESTERN ESSEX...NORTH CENTRAL ADDISON... SOUTHWESTERN GRAND ISLE...CHITTENDEN...NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES... At 240 PM EST...heavy snow showers were along a line extending from North Troy Village to near Montgomery to near Cambridge Village to Port Kent to 6 miles west of Wilmington...and moving southeast at 30 mph. Locations impacted include... Essex Junction, Burlington International Airport, Newport City, South Burlington, Burlington, Willsboro, Morrisville, Wilmington, Keene, Orleans, Derby Center, Charleston, Jay, Newport Town, Cambridge, Glover, Waterbury Village, Montgomery Center, Albany and Westford. This includes the following highways... Interstate 89 between mile markers 63 and 102. Interstate 91 between mile markers 149 and 177. * winds up to 35 mph are possible with this activity as it passes. * visibilities will drop quickly to less than a mile. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling. TIME...MOT...LOC 1940Z 305DEG 25KT 4501 7239 4482 7266 4466 7292 4454 7343 4442 7394