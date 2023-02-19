Congratulations to the undefeated 5/6 Northeast Celtics Mini Metro team coached by Tom Demar and Hunter Livingston, who won their bracket championship after defeating South Burlington 29-26 with a three-pointer at the buzzer.
5/6 Northeast Celtics defeat South Burlington, win bracket championship on buzzer beater three!
written by Ruthie Laroche
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger.
