FAIRFAX — Five years ago, the Sweet-Werneke family received the news no family ever wants to hear. Their daughter Delany had been diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer.
On Saturday, August 7, 2021, the DSW Softball Tournament will take place, and this year, Delaney will be helping out with the tournament.
Funds raised in previous years have been given directly to the Sweet-Werneke family; this year, since Delaney is doing well, the decision was made to donate to other causes.
Kristine Irish was the catalyst of the tournament first played four years ago.
"Softball has always been big in our town. Hundreds of people came out for the first tournament; the second year, the profit grew. The third year, the tournament nearly doubled its profits. That year, Delaney asked that we add Alex Blair as a recipient of the charity and help her family as well," said Irish.
Irish, a good friend of the Sweet-Werneke family, hoped the tournament would help ease the financial strain and help with medical and travel expenses. The response from the community was incredible, including the BFA Fairfax PTSA.
"We have such a community of givers. When people are down, we try to rally and pick them up."
The third year, when Irish was not able to run the tournament, two other family friends stepped forward. This year, all the friends are working together with the Sweet-Werneke family to run the tournament.
Irish chose a softball tournament, knowing it would be special to Delaney.
"Delaney loves softball, and she was very talented.
After having surgery, she had to alter her favorite activities and find new things to do," said Irish.
"Delaney is healthy and heading to college this year, and we've asked her to choose some charities that are special to her."
Funds from this year's tournament will go to Make A Wish Vermont, Camp Ta Kum Ta, and MIB Agents.
This year, Delaney will be at the fields for the tournament.
"Delaney is defying all odds, doing very well, heading to college in the fall," said Irish."She's excited to participate in the tournament and take part with the people who helped her get through."
