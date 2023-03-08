Comet-Hockey-Header.jpg

The 37th Rotary All-Star Hockey Classic is scheduled for Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Essex Skating Facility in Essex, VT. Men and women in their senior years are selected from high schools across Vermont to participate in this event. The women’s game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. and the men’s game will commence at 6 p.m.

The Harris conference will be coached by Chelsea Forsyth of BFA-St. Albans and the Austin Conference will be coached by Jason Fielder of U-32. 

Harris Conference

ForwardsJersey #School
Seneca Lamos3BFA
Drew Ducolon5BFA
Maddie Montagne7BFA
Annika Fersing9BFA
Grace Fraties11BFA
Gussie Guyette13Burlington/Colchester
Maria Worden15Burlington/Colchester
Karissa LeClair17Burlington/Colchester
Sophie Trombley19Hartford
Ada Acker21Hartford
Madelyn Durkee23Hartford
Nedra Dwinell25Hartford
Defense  
Molly Smith27BFA
Rowan Howrigan29BFA
Ayla Shea33BFA
Georgia Wool35Burlington/Colchester
Hana Doria37Middlebury
Izzy Redzic39South Burlington
Goalies  
Olivia Dallamura31Burlington/Colchester
Sierra McDermott30Rutland
Sam Plunkett1Rice

Austin Conference

ForwardsJersey #School
Hannah Schmid3CVU/MMU
Megan Rexford5CVU/MMU
Riley Erdman7CVU/MMU
Samara Tucker9CVU/MMU
Tess Everett11CVU/MMU
Dylan Line13Essex
Abigale Smith15Essex
Rebecca McKelvey17Spaulding
Hannah King19Spaulding
Hannah Cleary21Stowe
Caitlyn Fielder23U32
Isabel Konijnenberg45Woodstock
Defense  
Alyssa Benson27CVU/MMU
Karina Bushweller29CVU/MMU
Cassidy Daniels33Essex
Molly Parker35Spaulding
Grace Nigolian37Rice
Lily Gubbins39Woodstock
Goalies  
Rayna Long1Spaulding
Mattie Cetin30Spaulding
Grace Ferguson31CVU/MMU

