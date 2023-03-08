The 37th Rotary All-Star Hockey Classic is scheduled for Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Essex Skating Facility in Essex, VT. Men and women in their senior years are selected from high schools across Vermont to participate in this event. The women’s game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. and the men’s game will commence at 6 p.m.
The Harris conference will be coached by Chelsea Forsyth of BFA-St. Albans and the Austin Conference will be coached by Jason Fielder of U-32.
Harris Conference
Forwards Jersey # School Seneca Lamos 3 BFA Drew Ducolon 5 BFA Maddie Montagne 7 BFA Annika Fersing 9 BFA Grace Fraties 11 BFA Gussie Guyette 13 Burlington/Colchester Maria Worden 15 Burlington/Colchester Karissa LeClair 17 Burlington/Colchester Sophie Trombley 19 Hartford Ada Acker 21 Hartford Madelyn Durkee 23 Hartford Nedra Dwinell 25 Hartford
Defense Molly Smith 27 BFA Rowan Howrigan 29 BFA Ayla Shea 33 BFA Georgia Wool 35 Burlington/Colchester Hana Doria 37 Middlebury Izzy Redzic 39 South Burlington
Goalies Olivia Dallamura 31 Burlington/Colchester Sierra McDermott 30 Rutland Sam Plunkett 1 Rice Austin Conference
Forwards Jersey # School Hannah Schmid 3 CVU/MMU Megan Rexford 5 CVU/MMU Riley Erdman 7 CVU/MMU Samara Tucker 9 CVU/MMU Tess Everett 11 CVU/MMU Dylan Line 13 Essex Abigale Smith 15 Essex Rebecca McKelvey 17 Spaulding Hannah King 19 Spaulding Hannah Cleary 21 Stowe Caitlyn Fielder 23 U32 Isabel Konijnenberg 45 Woodstock
Defense Alyssa Benson 27 CVU/MMU Karina Bushweller 29 CVU/MMU Cassidy Daniels 33 Essex Molly Parker 35 Spaulding Grace Nigolian 37 Rice Lily Gubbins 39 Woodstock
Goalies Rayna Long 1 Spaulding Mattie Cetin 30 Spaulding Grace Ferguson 31 CVU/MMU What to know:
Tickets for this event are $10.00 per person and the price includes admission to both games.
Tickets can be purchased online at:
https://www.crsadmin.com/EventPortal/Registrations/PublicFill/EventPublicFill.aspx?evtid=8725ec29-3fee-4fc1-b51f-329a10ab237a
All of the net proceeds that are raised from this event are used by the Essex Rotary Club to support local food pantries, provide winter coats for children in need, fund scholarships for local students, and to support a number of health and environmental initiatives locally and internationally. Please contact Jason Ruwet at 802-876-7147 for more information about this event.
