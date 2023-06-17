NORTH TEAM
Morgan Keach - St. Johnsbury
Devon Cherry - South Burlington
Shelby Companion - CVU
Rileigh Fortin - North Country
Sana Al Namee - South Burlington
Makenna Hughes - BFA, St. Albans
Ella Chagnon - Richford
Hannah DeLima Lamoille
Sierra Yates - BFA, St. Albans
Gabby Spaulding - Enosburg
Vanessa Cunningham - Richford
Kate Boget - CVU
Sage Johnson - Spaulding
Madison Carey - BFA, St. Albans
Talia McCray - Richford
Emily Borrazzo - South Burlington
Molly Smith - BFA, St. Albans
NORTH COACHES
Mike Thorne - CVU
Hailey Rielly - South Burlington
Tara Simpson - Spaulding
Ainsley Thorne - CVU
Abby Coon - Richford
Jim Svarczkopf - CVU
SOUTH TEAM
Jasmine Little - Vergennes
Madison Clark - Springfield
Payton Vincent - Mt. Abraham
Hannah Welch - Poultney
Sophie Sausville - Mt. Anthony
Kayla Olszewski - Rutland
Dakota Larocque - Mt. Abraham
Grace Kobelia Mt. Anthony
Elizabeth Woodbury - Poultney
Makenna Simmons - Oxbow
Ryleigh LaPorte - Otter Valley
Lucy Parker - Mt. Abraham
Madison Crossman - Mt. Anthony
Gabbi Lafreniere - Mt. Abraham
Cassidy Langlois - Rutland
Grassi Marina - Hartford
Eve McCormick - Mt. Abraham
Taylor Grogan - Mt. Anthony
SOUTH COACHES
Tony Lamberton - Poultney
Bill Jones - Fair Haven
Craig Hunt - Poultney
Don McCormick - Mt. Abraham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.