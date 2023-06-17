north-south.jpg

Left to right: Maddie Carey, Talia McCray, and Gabby Spaulding 

NORTH TEAM

Morgan Keach - St. Johnsbury

Devon Cherry - South Burlington

Shelby Companion - CVU

Rileigh Fortin - North Country

Sana Al Namee - South Burlington

Makenna Hughes - BFA, St. Albans

Ella Chagnon - Richford

Hannah DeLima Lamoille

Sierra Yates - BFA, St. Albans

Gabby Spaulding - Enosburg

Vanessa Cunningham - Richford

Kate Boget - CVU

Sage Johnson - Spaulding

Madison Carey - BFA, St. Albans

Talia McCray - Richford

Emily Borrazzo - South Burlington

Molly Smith - BFA, St. Albans

NORTH COACHES

Mike Thorne - CVU

Hailey Rielly -  South Burlington

Tara Simpson - Spaulding

Ainsley Thorne - CVU

Abby Coon - Richford

Jim Svarczkopf - CVU

SOUTH TEAM

Jasmine Little -  Vergennes

Madison Clark - Springfield

Payton Vincent - Mt. Abraham

Hannah Welch - Poultney

Sophie Sausville - Mt. Anthony

Kayla Olszewski - Rutland

Dakota Larocque - Mt. Abraham

Grace Kobelia Mt. Anthony

Elizabeth Woodbury - Poultney

Makenna Simmons - Oxbow

Ryleigh LaPorte - Otter Valley

Lucy Parker - Mt. Abraham

Madison Crossman - Mt. Anthony

Gabbi Lafreniere - Mt. Abraham

Cassidy Langlois - Rutland

Grassi Marina - Hartford

Eve McCormick - Mt. Abraham

Taylor Grogan - Mt. Anthony

SOUTH COACHES

Tony Lamberton - Poultney

Bill Jones - Fair Haven

Craig Hunt - Poultney

Don McCormick - Mt. Abraham

