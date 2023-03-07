lake-awards-girls.jpg

Left to right: Destinee Pigeon, Lilly Robtoy, and McKenzie Vincent

 David Laroche

Congratulations to all the Lake Division athletes who received the end-of-year awards! 

League Champion: North Country

Coach of the Year: Sarah Roy

Co-Player of the Year: Cora Nadeau

Lilly Robtoy (11)

First Team:

Sabine Brueck, sophomore as North Country

Ele Sellers, senior at Middlebury

Cora Nadeau, senior at North Country

Ryleigh Garrow, senior at Colchester

Maia Jensen, senior at Mt. Abe

McKenzie Vincent

Second Team:

McKenzie Vincent, senior at Missisquoi

Nicole Norton, junior at Colchester

Lilly Robtoy, junior at Enosburg

Kyra Bradford, senior at Vergennes

Finnley Jacobson, senior at Vergennes

Destinee Pigeon

Honorable Mention:

Maya Auger, junior at North Country

Destinee Pidgeon, senior at Missisquoi

Cady Pitner, senior at Middlebury

Madison Gile, senior at Mt. Abe

Ashtin Stearns, freshman at Vergennes

