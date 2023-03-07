Congratulations to all the Lake Division athletes who received the end-of-year awards!
League Champion: North Country
Coach of the Year: Sarah Roy
Co-Player of the Year: Cora Nadeau
First Team:
Sabine Brueck, sophomore as North Country
Ele Sellers, senior at Middlebury
Cora Nadeau, senior at North Country
Ryleigh Garrow, senior at Colchester
Maia Jensen, senior at Mt. Abe
Second Team:
McKenzie Vincent, senior at Missisquoi
Nicole Norton, junior at Colchester
Lilly Robtoy, junior at Enosburg
Kyra Bradford, senior at Vergennes
Finnley Jacobson, senior at Vergennes
Honorable Mention:
Maya Auger, junior at North Country
Destinee Pidgeon, senior at Missisquoi
Cady Pitner, senior at Middlebury
Madison Gile, senior at Mt. Abe
Ashtin Stearns, freshman at Vergennes
